Silver Spring Township continues work on infrastructure projects

Silver Spring Township announced a number of actions its board of supervisors has taken recently, as well as noted that township crews continue to work on major infrastructure projects.

The township said in a news release Tuesday that it is continuing to work on projects such as the Hempt and Sample Bridge Road bridges, as well as on the traffic signals at Mulberry and Woods drives and State and Trindle roads. Public works crews are also continuing to provide park and road maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the pandemic has closed the township office to the public, the township is still holding virtual meetings via Zoom. At a special board of supervisors meeting on May 13, the board approved a resolution extending the deadline for payment of property taxes through Oct. 31, without penalty.

Effective Monday, the township also announced that the joint compost facility with Mechanicsburg Borough will be open to contractors, as well as residents. Facility hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and contractors and residents can contact the township or borough offices to obtain/renew facility access cards.

The township also said it recently provided a donation to Meals on Wheels, which relies on donations to provide meals to area residents.

For more information about the township or how to get access to the Zoom meetings, visit www.sstwp.org or call the township at 717-766-0178, ext. 3001.