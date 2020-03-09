Silver Spring Township Aldi to open March 26

The new Aldi on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township will open March 26.

The store is located at the site of the former Fire Mountain at 6476 Carlisle Pike. The Silver Spring Township restaurant had closed in March 2016 after its owner, Ovation Brands Inc., filed for bankruptcy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A news release from the company said the store is part of an "aggressive national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:50 a.m. March 26, followed by a "Golden Ticket" giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes to win a year's supply of Aldi produce.

The Silver Spring store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The goal of our expansion is to reach new shoppers, and we are proud to share it is working," said Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for Aldi. “We continue to open new stores because people want Aldi in their community. Everything we do is to save people money on the food and products they want most, and we’re excited to officially introduce Mechanicsburg residents to the best grocery shopping experience.”

The company is in the process of adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices across the country by the end of 2022, according to Aldi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.