Silver Spring, Mechanicsburg opens compost facility; yard waste pick-up to begin next week

The joint compost facility serving Silver Spring Township and Mechancisburg Borough residents reopened Thursday with new traffic patterns and under social distancing guidelines.

Silver Spring Township said personnel will be onsite to direct residents through the new entry and exit patterns as well as apply social distancing guidelines. Limits will be enforced on the number of residents allowed within the facility, and masks are required to be work while on site.

Residents of the borough or township can renew their passes by phone with a credit card by calling their respective municipality, or by dropping off a check at the drop box outside the municipal buildings. Those who drop off checks should include their name and address in an envelope, and new passes will be mailed.

The compost facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

In addition to the facility opening, Silver Spring Township also announced that its trash hauler, Penn Waste, will begin yard waste pick-up on regular trash days during the weeks of May 11 and June 22.

Trash, recycling and one bulk item must be curbside by 6 a.m. on trash pick-up day, and bags or containers must not exceed 40 gallons or 40 pounds.

Yard waste must not exceed 4 feet in length and must be bundled or in biodegradable bags. No construction debris will be collected curbside.