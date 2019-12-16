Nonprofit organizations and programs in Cumberland County supply those in need in the county with new or slightly used clothing, especially around the holiday season.
But how does someone tight on cash or who does not have a home keep those clothes clean?
Cari Mercer, owner of the Main Street Laundromat in Mechanicsburg, came up with a plan she dubbed the Clean Project.
Q. What inspired you to start the Clean Project?
A. My husband and I bought Main Street Laundromat back in January of 2019 and I started to pay attention to some of our clientele. There were a few that were coming in and counting quarters in a way that I could tell they were struggling. So, I started a social project called the Clean Sheets Initiative. Soon the word got out and I found that there was a need greater than I had ever expected. I then decided I didn’t want to stop with just our laundromat. I would want the programs I had created to have a greater reach. So, I got my family together and we created the Clean Project Inc., a nonprofit that would help the Clean Sheets Initiative and the Clean Cheeks Pantry (a personal hygiene pantry) to grow.
Q. How does it work?
You have free articles remaining.
A. We take any referrals from local school districts, charities, nonprofits and agencies that are already established to assist low income, homeless, disabled and working poor families in Cumberland County. These referred families are automatically approved. We also take walk-ins. Walk-in families must prove need by providing a WIC card, EBT card, signed statement from social worker (attached to an application) or a Social Security letter. Families/individuals or the agencies they work with can apply online at clean-pa.org or in person at Main Street Laundromat. We have paper copies of the application by our bulletin board. Applications can be dropped off anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through our mail slot. Once an application is approved, the family or individual will set up an appointment to meet with us on our scheduled “Clean Sheets Days” (Monday 11-3 or Thursday 10-2.) We do make arrangements for those who can’t attend during the week. These appointments can be made in the evening of those days or every other Sunday.
Q. How can the community get involved?
A. We welcome donations to help offset the cost of water/gas and sewer that laundromats will use when partnering with the program. This could include collecting loose change, church collections, monetary donations through our website or purchasing laundry gift cards for our families. Also, our hygiene pantry always needs donations. We provide feminine hygiene products (name brand and plastic applicators), body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toilet paper, razors and shaving cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, body wipes, men’s dedicated soap and shampoo, dish soap, men and women’s deodorant and more. We are also always looking for like minded individuals to volunteer their time to help the programs grow whether that means back office or volunteering on clean sheets days.
Q. What has the response been so far?
A. Our initial response has been outstanding. We have assisted over 40 families since May of this year and we really haven’t had the time to completely put the word out. We have about 20 families that come in consistently and have a few more pending applications as we speak.
Q. Why is the Clean Project important to the low-income, disabled, homeless and elderly families and individuals in the community?
A. These programs and the nonprofit is important because we fill a gap that hasn’t been filled so far. There are so many organizations in place that provide food, clothing, housing and yet laundry is always the one thing forgotten. Clean clothes helps empower these families/individuals to feel better about themselves. Poor families don’t have to send their children to school anymore with dirty clothes. The clothes that people donate end up being used, but no one ever thinks of what happens to them after that. We take the burden of all that off these families, which makes us as essential as a food pantry or shelter.
Remembering Coach Dieter
The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” was mentioned in the first paragraph of the story Jake Adams and I wrote following the passing of Boiling Springs boys basketball coach, Pat Dieter. The second paragraph reads, “In his early years, he showed the classic movie in psychology classes.”
I know. I was there.
If I did the math correctly, I was in one of the first classes that Dieter would have taught at Boiling Springs in the fall of 1986. I remember watching his favorite movie just before Christmas break. I’ve watched it I don’t know how many times since.
When I read back through this story, it dawns on me that doing the interviews and writing the tribute that appeared in The Sentinel was my way of honoring one of those teachers who influenced me so much more in retrospect than I realized at the time.
So, in an odd way, it’s one of my favorite stories of the year. I still read it hoping it did him justice.
Women lead local colleges, university
This story grew out of a random conversation in the newsroom during the summer of 2018, around the time Linda Fedrizzi-Williams was stepping into the presidency of Central Penn College. Somewhere in that conversation, we realized that the presidents of all four colleges in Cumberland County were women. That prompted questions about how many women serve in that capacity nationally.
Spoiler alert: It’s not many.
Over the next few months, I worked with the colleges to get some time on their schedules and then spent probably a longer time bringing it all together in a package of stories The Sentinel published in January. Having the opportunity to sit with these incredible leaders was absolutely a highlight of the year.
Boiling Springs grad tells her story in Nike “Sport Changes Everything” campaign
This story came together in a 20-minute interview and a couple of emails. The result was inspiring – completely on Amy’s side. Her willingness to be so open about her experience growing up and her vision to empower people going through similar experiences made for a great story even if Nike had never found her. I’m just glad I got to write the story.
Odd Fellows building boasts storied past, bright future
There have been many times over the past few years when I have been working on a story downtown and someone will say, "Have you ever seen the top floor of the Odd Fellows building?"
Until this summer, the answer was no.
The room was everything people suggested it would be. I can't wait to see how the Cumberland County Historical Society renovates and restores this treasure.
Personally? I'd love to see it used for acoustic concerts in the spirit of the old MTV Unplugged sets. But, that might just be the Gen X'er in me talking.
AgWorks takes students to the future of agriculture
The redevelopment and reuse of old buildings has been a recurring theme in my work over the past few years. To point: I am sitting in an office in a converted Carlisle Tire and Wheel warehouse looking out at apartments being built on the former factory site.
The work at Commonwealth Charter Academy in their AgWorks program provides an forward-thinking use for old buildings and odd spaces that has multiple applications in the future.