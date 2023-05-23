PennDOT has denied the Borough of Mechanicsburg’s request to install a multiway stop at the intersection of Market and Marble streets, saying that the required conditions were not met.

In January, the borough requested a multiway stop be installed at the intersection due to residents voicing concerns about pedestrian safety at the location.

Instead, PennDOT recommended the installation of intersection warning signs and pavement markings at both the northbound and southbound approaches to the intersection. Still, Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson said the borough isn’t satisfied.

“As a staffer, I’m always unhappy if something that we recommend is not permitted,” he said.

The borough is appealing the decision through state Rep. Sheryl Delozier, though the intersection warning signs and pavement markings will be installed starting this week.

The concern over pedestrian safety was at the heart of a number of decisions last week by the Mechanicsburg Borough Council.

At last Wednesday’s meeting, the council voted unanimously to create a Local Traffic Advisory Committee to improve traffic and pedestrian safety within the borough.

“The borough council is very interested in pedestrian safety,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working on different ways to improve pedestrian safety and also manage traffic a little bit better inside the borough.”

The task force will constitute a mix of elected officials and volunteer residents. Four residents have already stepped forward as volunteers, Thompson said.

The task force meetings, which will also serve as a public forum, will begin in June and will be advertised by the borough. Having a place for the public to voice their concerns is vital, Thompson said.

“It’s crucial,” he said. “As you can imagine, we’re a pretty small staff ... we’re not all the parents of young children, we’re not all bicyclists, we’re not all runners.

“What’s critical is that people come out and share their experiences and share their concerns, because that’s how the community is supposed to come together,” he said.

Also at the meeting, the borough approved the construction of a raised intersection at Estate Drive and Allendale Road. The installation is part of the fourth phase of Landmark Homes’ plan to construct the Legacy Park Housing Development.

In raised intersections, the roads, including crosswalks, are raised 3 to 6 inches above street level.

The raised intersection will be constructed due to residents’ concerns about speed and safety on Allendale Road, which is planned to be reshaped within the next couple of years.

The raised intersection will be constructed by winter, Thompson said.

“It’s not going to be cheap,” said Thompson, who added that Landmark Homes did not share the exact cost of the intersection. “They just acknowledged that they’ll be building that as part of the fee for construction.”