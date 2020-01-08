Penn State Health announced Tuesday that it is planning to establish a primary care facility in Upper Allen Township, part of the health care giant’s broader expansion into the Midstate that includes the ongoing construction of a new hospital in Hampden Township.
The primary care site will be a 10,000-square-foot office that will “initially include 12 exam rooms and additional clinical support space for a team of four primary care providers and about a dozen support staff,” Penn State Health said in a press release. The practice will have enough space to add up to eight additional exam rooms.
It will be on the northern quadrant formed by the intersection of South Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike, just south of the Mechanicsburg borough limits. The property’s developer received approval from the Upper Allen Township commissioners in November for two office buildings on the site, a single-story structure of 10,000 square feet and a two-story structure of 24,888 square feet, according to township planning records.
That intersection in the township features three major development projects in the works as well as traffic studies for the intersection.
Penn State Health said it anticipates construction starting in April, with patients accepted starting this fall.
You have free articles remaining.
“This new outpatient practice will be designed around the needs of the community and serve as part of our broader efforts — in partnership with Highmark — to ensure people have access to Penn State Health providers close to home, where it’s convenient for them and their families,” Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a release.
Penn State Health, a nonprofit company affiliated with Penn State’s medical school, is building a 108-bed hospital at the I-81-Wertzville Road interchange in Hampden Township, roughly 1,000 yards from UPMC-Pinnacle’s West Shore Hospital, which is itself undergoing an expansion.
The explosive growth of health care infrastructure comes after Penn State Health inked a deal with Highmark, UPMC-Pinnacle’s rival in the insurance market, that saw Highmark invest $1 billion in Penn State Health’s expansion plans.
In October, Penn State Health also announced plans to take over Holy Spirit Hospital from Geisinger, giving Penn State Health ownership of two hospitals in close proximity in eastern Cumberland County once the Hampden Medical Center is completed in 2021.