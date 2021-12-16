Pague & Fegan owner purchases Ritters True Value in Mechanicsburg; has no plans to change store or staff

When Kevin Fague takes over Ritters True Value Hardware in downtown Mechanicsburg on Jan. 3, he doesn't foresee making any changes.

"There will be about zero changes going on at Ritters Hardware," he said. "We're keeping the entire staff. We're just picking up where Jack [Winchell] left off. As we see it, there's nothing wrong with the store, so why fix it?"

That's a different scenario from when Fague's family first purchased Pague and Fegan Hardware in Shippensburg in 2014. Fague's father and uncle spearheaded the work of improving the product offerings and customer service that has made operating the downtown store easier since Fague took over in 2018.

For Fague, competing with big box hardware stores isn't too daunting when you have the right staff to help bring customers back.

"It's not hard as long as you have good staff that can provide good customer service," he said. "People really appreciate that — someone who can talk about what you need to fix something and walk you through the process of fixing it."

That's the reason Fague plans on keeping the staff in Mechanicsburg, as well as keeping the name of the store, which they also did when they took over Pague and Fegan. "It's history," he said.

Fague had been looking at the possibility of a second location for years, and he had been in talks with Winchell for two years when the property was initially put up for sale in 2019.

"Everything just fell in line this time," Fague said. "Mainly because of Jack and his predecessor Jack Ritter, what they established, that was such an attraction for us. And ultimately, I didn't want to see another small business go under."

When Winchell initially looked for buyers of the store and property, he was hoping for someone who could keep the hardware store open. Winchell said another buyer was interested in the property before Fague, but the sale would have meant the store would turn into another business and his staff would lose their jobs.

"I always felt it was something we needed in downtown Mechanicsburg," Winchell said. "I'm very happy Kevin has come along, and very pleased that my staff will stay on, that the name will be the same, that the phone numbers will be the same."

It's been a long 2½ years for the property to be on sale, a timeline Winchell said was exacerbated by COVID-19. However, he's looking forward to his retirement and hopeful about what Fague will bring to the store.

"I think Kevin is going to do great," he said. "He's a young guy, and he'll bring some fresh blood and fresh ideas."

Fague plans on operating both the Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg hardware stores and will split his time during the week at both properties.

