Operation Wildcat will hold its largest fundraising event on April 21-22 at Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church.

The organization helps support families and students at the Mechanicsburg Area School District, and holds its annual Project Yard Sale to raise money for its endeavors.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 21 and 7:30 a.m. to noon April 22 at the church, located at 1050 S. York St., Mechanicsburg.

Items at the yard sale include artwork, baby items, books, collectibles, games, toys, holiday decor, household items, DVDs, CDs, jewelry and tools. There will also be food trucks on April 21, and the church youth group will host a food stand while high school Life Skills students will sell home-baked treats.

Items will be 50% off beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, and shoppers on Saturday can fill a bag of items for $1.

All of the money will benefit the nonprofit, whose annual projects include clothing drives, back-to-school support, prom and homecoming dresses for students in need and furniture for families in need.

“Fifteen years ago, we realized that in order to fulfill our mission of pooling the resources of the community we had a wonderful opportunity to turn some of those 'resources' into cash via a yard sale,” said Maureen Ross, vice president of Operation Wildcat. “The yard sale, our only fundraising effort, has grown over the years and has allowed us to help support students in the school district and the Rec Department, as well as enabling us to award a scholarship each year to a graduating MASH senior.”

Donations for the yard sale are accepted every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Operation Wildcat warehouse located at 507 N. York St. For more information, visit OperationWildcat.org or call 717-773-1988.