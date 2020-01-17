One injured in Route 15 crash Thursday in Upper Allen Township

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township Thursday night.

Upper Allen Police responded to the crash at 6:24 p.m. near the Route 15 exit to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Police said vehicles driven by Kathleen Lewis, 73, of Camp Hill, and Jordan Frizzi, 21, of Lemoyne, were traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to Route 15 from East Winding Hill Road when Lewis' vehicle came to a stop in the travel lane to wait for the opportunity to merge on to Route 15.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Police said that by the time Frizzi realized that Lewis’ vehicle was illegally stopped in the travel lane, he was unable to avoid the collision. Lewis sustained unknown injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Frizzi denied any injuries.

The Upper Allen Police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department and Geisinger EMS.

+2 Crews battle outside structure fire in Lower Frankford Township Thursday night Multiple fire crews battled a second-alarm structure fire in Lower Frankford Township for close to three hours Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0