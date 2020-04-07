Norfolk Southern to close railroad crossing in Mechanicsburg for repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A railroad crossing in downtown Mechanicsburg will be closed for about three days next week for repairs, according to RoadSafe Traffic Systems.

Norfolk Southern plans to repair the railroad on North York Street/Route 114 near the intersection with West Main Street in Mechanicsburg. The crossing will be closed Monday to Wednesday next week.

Traffic signs will lead a detour along major thoroughfares in the area, following Main Street/Trindle Road, St. Johns Church Road and the Carlisle Pike. Road closure signs will also be placed at the intersection of the Carlisle Pike and Conodoguinet Parkway/Route 114, and along Route 114 to the railroad crossing.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1