Newly approved fire tax increase in Mechanicsburg to help finance new station at corner of York and Simpson streets

Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station.

By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department, which wants to build the 25,000-square-foot station at the corner of York and Simpson streets where the Citizens Fire Company building sits.

The increase will be used for debt payments on a loan the department will receive from the federal government, Borough Manager Layne Thompson said.

The fire tax was enacted in Mechanicsburg about 10 years ago to fund the long-term needs of the fire service and to support the effort to consolidate the Washington Fire Company with Citizens Fire Company. That merger took place in 2019 when the Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department formed.

The department operates out of the original locations of both fire companies. While construction of the new building would require the demolition of the old Citizens station, no decision has been made on the fate of the Washington station, which sits on land owned by the caretakers of the Union Church on East Main Street, Borough Fire Chief Gary Neff said.

New station

The site for the future station was selected unanimously by department members in 2020 following a feasibility study completed by Thomas Ludwig Architect LLC of Mechanicsburg, according to the borough.

That study found that expanding the Citizens station was not conducive to the goals of the project, Neff said. “We looked at it many different ways. The land just does not offer what we need using the existing structures.”

Since 2015, nearly $700,000 has been invested in site design and land acquisition for the new station, which will cost an estimated $8 million.

That estimate includes about $180,000 to demolish not just the old Citizens station but also three adjoining properties, Neff said. About $6.5 million has been set aside for construction and about $800,000 in contingency, he said.

The department said it plans to submit land development plans for the new station to the borough in the first half of this year. “We may be able to look at breaking ground as early as late fall,” Neff said.

Thompson said the fire department anticipates a construction to take 12 to 18 months.

Neff chairs the facilities committee, which met recently with leaders of American Legion Post 109 on West Main Street.

“They have a building that they purchased on West Allen Street,” the chief said. “We have two pieces of equipment that is front-line that we need to deploy readily. We want to keep the equipment within four to five blocks of the existing buildings. They [the Post] have offered the fire department space to put the fire trucks in.”

Preserving history

The department volunteers have already started to move artifacts and historical documents from the old Citizens station to safekeeping in the upper floor of the Washington station, Neff said. “That’s where we’re going to have our central collection. The historical committee will go through and identify what we will carry on to the new site.”

Plans for the new station include a room that will be open to the public and display the artifacts of the old fire companies, Neff said. “We’re really looking forward to it. Those buildings served us well. They are over 100 years old.”

In recent years, the consolidated department has gone through a program of eliminating redundancies in its vehicle fleet in an effort to reduce maintenance costs, Neff said. “We’ve done a lot of work. We have decommissioned three vehicles within the last five years. At the same time, we have maintained our ISO [Insurance Services Office] rating of three.”

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies reflecting how prepared an area is for fires, according to www.bankrate.com.

The current department fleet includes four front-line units — an engine, a squad vehicle with a pump, a rescue vehicle with a pump and a tower ladder fire truck. There are also four utility vehicles.

Even with a reduction in vehicles, the old stations are cramped.

“The downtown station may only have a foot and a half of walk-around space for each apparatus stored there,” Neff said. “It might be the tightest in Cumberland County.”

New design

The current Citizens station has vehicle bays facing York Street requiring crews to disrupt traffic as they back apparatus into the building, Neff said. By contrast, the new station will have its four vehicle bays facing Simpson Street with enough space in front to enable crews to maneuver the apparatus back into the building without the need to use the street.

“That’s a huge safeguard that we’re incorporating into the new build,” he said.

The new building will also include facilities for firefighters to decontaminate their turn-out gear, their equipment and themselves after calls, he said.

Volunteers returning from fires often bring back cancer causing particles that can spread to their families, Neff said. The new station will have a dedicated decontamination room to mitigate this risk.

The first-floor layout also includes rooms for turn-out gear on either side of the vehicle bays along with rooms to store, service and repair equipment including air masks and breathing apparatus. The second floor will include bunk rooms, individual dorm rooms and a gym area.

Department President Jeffrey Gardner said the new station will allow the department to improve firefighter safety along with the recruitment of volunteers. The building will spare the department the costs of maintaining two aging facilities while improving service to borough residents by keeping all the equipment under one roof, he said.

