New owners to maintain longstanding ice cream tradition at Rakestraw's in Mechanicsburg

A longtime community staple in downtown Mechanicsburg is set to continue scooping up favorite treats next spring under new ownership.

Husband and wife team Justin and Linnet Myers of Shermans Dale became the newest owners of Rakestraw’s Ice Cream Company Store at 313 S. Market St. in October, following the retirement of former proprietors Lee and Judy Seitz.

The Myers are relatively new to the ice cream business, opening their first venue, Shermans Dale’s Twin Kiss, last season.

“When the Twin Kiss went up for sale in Shermans Dale, it held a lot of memories for my wife and I," Justin Myers said. "Once we started running it, we found out that we loved doing it."

Justin said he and his wife were attracted to purchase Rakestraw’s facility in downtown Mechanicsburg because its located “right in the heart of the community.” The couple also attend St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on East Simpson Street where Justin served as organist for nine years, so they were “already very involved in the Mechanicsburg community,” he added.

“I really like the close knit, community feel (in downtown Mechanicsburg)," Justin said. "Jubilee Day is a wonderful representation of the closeness there. Downtown Mechanicsburg is a growing place with lots of other new businesses coming up there, too."

“Rakestraw’s has been a Mechanicsburg staple,” said Jeff Palm, Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. “Countless times, past residents who have moved away and returned for a visit will tell stories of going there as a kid, and now they get the opportunity to bring their children and grandchildren to experience the joy of ice cream from this iconic Mechanicsburg site.

"Businesses like this are what helps create the small town feeling that many long for, a sense of community.”

Rakestraw’s Ice Cream Company Store was founded in 1903 by Roy Rakestraw and stands as one of Mechanicsburg’s oldest operating businesses. Although Rakestraw’s product was once processed on site, the company hasn’t produced ice cream at the Mechanicsburg store “in many years,” Justin said. Today, the business uses products made by Galliker’s Dairy Company, based out of Johnstown.

“Though they don’t manufacture the ice cream on site anymore, (Rakestraw’s) is still a magnet for those that remember the days when they did and make a pilgrimage every time they are in the area,” Palm said.

Rakestraw’s customers can expect to see other changes on hand when the company store reopens in April. Justin said next season’s “biggest change” is the introduction of soft serve ice cream at the site leading to “several other creations,” such as the blended Avalanche.

Other new offerings for 2023 include gluten-free and dairy-free varieties. The business also will continue to offer hard ice cream in the company’s traditional 32 flavors.

The company’s current top customer favorite? Black raspberry, according to Justin.

Finally, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Rakestraw’s customers are once again welcome inside the downtown Mechanicsburg facility. Until now, the business was limited to window service only.

“I’m excited about the changes (Justin and Linnet) plan to bring adding their own ‘flavor’ to the business," said Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager/communications manager for Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County. "That’s important, combining those traditional flavors with new twists. Of course, we love the history and being able to maintain their presence here."

Photos: Mechanicsburg holds its Tree Lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season