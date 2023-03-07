Contracted buyers of the former Capital Joe coffee shop site in downtown Mechanicsburg received an extra financial boost last week from the Cumberland County Commissioners.

At a meeting March 2, county commissioners approved a federal Community Development Block Grant Commercial Revitalization and Shopsteading loan to 36 West LLC to help purchase the historic two-story building at 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg’s downtown business district for a total sale price of $370,000.

The board unanimously approved the contracted purchaser’s loan application for $100,000, with Commissioner Gary Eichelberger stating, “It sounds like a great proposal.”

Buyers Steve Fleming, a realtor, and small businessman Chris Patrick plan to obtain financing from Fulton Bank to fund the remainder of the 1888 building’s selling price. A final settlement date for the loan is yet to be determined, according to Rebecca Yearick, community & business development manager/communications manager for Cumberland County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities.

Yearick said county planners envision the first floor of the 3,500-square-foot structure continuing as a coffee shop, but offering an expanded menu. Meanwhile, the building’s second floor, previously used as a meeting place for Capital Joe patrons, could be expanded into an arts venue and studio, a place for gatherings or events.

“Our applicants share that vision. They appreciate that every perfectly appointed downtown boasts a coffee shop, that place where you can meet and relax with a friend,” Yearick told county commissioners last week.

As a condition of the buyers’ CDCG loan, two full-time or part-time equivalent jobs must be created at the address within two years. So far, the venue has attracted some interest in the marketplace, but a definitive new tenant has not been secured, Yearick said.

During its colorful 135-year history, 36 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg also has served as a borough administration building, with a jail still remaining in the cellar. It later was occupied by various offices.

The former Capital Joe Coffee venue opened on the first floor of 36 W. Main in 2017, but closed Jan. 31. Jeff Palm, Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce executive director, told The Sentinel this week that Richard. D.T. Hawtry Jr., founder and operator of the Capital Joe coffee shops in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg, died in 2019, after which his family operated the business until it closed.

“The closure of the business of Capital Joe was for personal reasons of the family," Palm said. "As they have grown and other interests have developed, they have made the hard decision to move toward other goals and interests and away from the coffee shop business."

Palm said he likes the idea of a new coffee shop potentially opening at the same spot where Capital Joe served Mechanicsburg.

“I am pleased that there is the opportunity for the continuation of a coffee shop at that location. Since their opening in June of 2017, the presence of a downtown coffee shop that offered pertinent hours for its clientele has been a welcomed addition to the Main Street economic community,” he noted.

