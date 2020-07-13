× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, a network of pastors in the Mechanicsburg area have been discussing decisions on church services and collaborating on efforts to provide resources to the public, said Rev. Layne Lebo of Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church.

A joint statement sent out in a letter initially signed at the end of May by Lebo, Rev. Dennis Keller of First United Methodist Church and Rev. Kathryn Johnston of Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church, expressed unity among the churches in responding to COVID-19.

Johnston brought up the idea initially to Lebo and Keller and drafted the letter, and then the three pastors had conversations with other pastors in their network for feedback and suggestions, Lebo said.

In total, 19 pastors from 12 denominations signed the letter in support, helping form the Mechanicsburg Pastors' Network. The biggest challenge Lebo said he saw was navigating the varying levels of cautiousness between churches, and wording the message so it was one on which everybody could agree.

The goal of the letter was not to be prescriptive, but to make a general statement letting the public know that local pastors are in conversation with one another to look out not only for their own congregations, but also for the wider community, Lebo said.

Keller said communicating the common approach between the church community is important.

The letter prioritizes safety, hospitality and clear communication for churches to move forward and help keep the Mechanicsburg community safe. The churches commit to safety measures at church activities, respecting the advice of elected officials and health experts, providing community support and resources, creating a welcoming environment for all, and clearly communicating updates in the letter.

“I think that preparing the letter helped us to think through what we’re committed to and how those commitments would guide us in the decisions that we need to make," Keller said. "You know, we want to ensure everybody’s safety as we re-gather and provide experiences that will continue to connect people in worship and other ways."

Lebo said he recently heard a fellow pastor say that as they started to discuss reopening, they reflected on the signing of the letter and the purpose of doing so. The letter has created a larger sense of awareness and helped churches think of decisions in a community context, he said.

Services

As reopening has taken place, Lebo said that each church has been left to make its own decisions about how to hold services. Churches in the network have been holding some kind of online service the past few months, but some are starting to meet again, he said.

Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church started holding socially distanced services outdoors this weekend and plans them throughout the rest of the month, and is loosely planning to move indoors in August depending on the situation with COVID-19, Lebo said.

A challenge has been that guidelines are constantly changing as new outbreaks and hot spots emerge across the country, said Lebo, who predicted that schools reopening in the fall will likely serve as a guide for churches.

First United Methodist Church will reconvene indoors on July 26 after a survey among the parishioners showed that some were willing to attend in-person services again, Keller said. For those not ready to return, Keller said virtual services will remain an option since the church plans to run it at the same time as in-person services.

Precautions will be in place inside, including asking all in attendance to wear masks, arranging socially distant seating, having hand sanitizer stations and keeping track of attendance in case of an outbreak. Although they do not anticipate an outbreak, the church wants to take every precaution, Keller said.

Unity

“As leaders of churches from denominations with varying backgrounds and traditions, our commitment is to seek unity in our shared faith in Jesus, rather than allowing our differences to divide us," the signed letter reads. "Our current health crisis has strengthened our commitment to partnering together."

There has been an effort to build relationships among Mechanicsburg area churches for the past four years, Lebo said. Past cooperation and joint efforts have prepared the churches for the present, including collaboration between churches and the local school districts, which continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebo said McBIC has served as a host site for food collection for the Wildcat Packs from the Mechanicsburg Area School District since the end of March. The food packs provide food and personal care items for children in the community, and since March 18, the program has provided about 35,000 meals, according to the Wildcat Foundation website.

“We organized for different churches in our network to promote it among their churches, and they brought food to the church," Lebo said. "And we estimated that over those six weeks, we collected about somewhere in the neighborhood of 13 to 15,000 pounds of food."

Eighteen churches participated in promoting the effort, and three to five churches were designated on a rotating basis each week to promote collection among their churches so Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church would not be overwhelmed with donations, Lebo said.

Larger food items that are too big for the Wildcat Packs have been redirected to local churches’ food pantries, he said. Four or five churches in downtown Mechanisburg have established food pantries, which are stocked with food so people can come and get food as needed, Lebo said. The churches typically are open one day a week for the public to drop off food donations.

Lebo said another organization with whom his church has worked during the COVID-19 pandemic is Mission Central, which sends buckets of cleaning and hygiene supplies to communities hit by natural disasters. Mission Central had been working with local school districts, and Lebo reached out to it to ask if there was any way to offer assistance.

From there, Lebo collaborated with the staff from First United Methodist to coordinate collections at that church on Wednesdays throughout May and June. Parishioners have also been making donations to food drives within the school district, Keller said. Members of his church have been encouraged to volunteer and serve the community during this time, Keller said.

“This is pretty neat to see ways that churches partner together with organizations and communities,” Lebo said.

Lebo said he expects that close cooperation will continue during COVID-19 as churches compare notes and support one another. The network will continue to find ways to support the community and will likely come out of the pandemic even stronger, he said.

With the recent attention and public support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the killing of George Floyd, Lebo said the churches are discussing a united effort to respond to recent events and to talk about racial issues. His church has started to post videos online discussing the issue.

“Some people just don't seem to recognize that there is racial injustice; it's not their experience, it's not the world they walk in," he said. "And so I think what I've tried to do as a pastor is try to expose people to, you know, different viewpoints, and let people know your experiences and everyone's experience."