Members of Mechanicsburg recreation committee close on finalizing update to agreement

In a news release issued in October 2019, the township said its decision to renegotiate the agreement is based on how much it has been contributing and what the township has received over the years. The township argued that when the joint agreement was created almost 50 years ago, the recreation department ran more activities and coordinated the use of township park facilities and recreational equipment.

In January 2020, school district officials announced that the district was ready to initiate a “next step” to resolve the apparent misunderstanding between the district and township about the Mechanicsburg Area Joint Recreation Committee Agreement. District officials proposed a combined meeting that would involve each of the agreement’s members.

Fraser responded at that time that the township “looked forward to discussing the situation and reaching a fair agreement that allows the continued participation of our residents in the activities and classes offered.”

On May 5, Ciecierski reported to Mechanicsburg Borough Council that he met with Upper Allen and the school district to discuss the agreement. Information from the borough was set to be distributed for review by other parties in the agreement at that time.