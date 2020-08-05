Members of Mechanicsburg recreation committee close on finalizing update to agreement

After nearly a year of talks, representatives say they’re “close” to finalizing an updated version of the Mechanicsburg Area Joint Recreation Committee Agreement that would retain all current members.
The revised agreement would continue a recreational partnership, albeit with a few tweaks, that’s been in place for 50 years among the Mechanicsburg Area School District, Upper Allen Township and Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown boroughs. Each year, Mechanicsburg Area Parks and Recreation offers a full roster of recreational opportunities across an area of more than 16 square miles and a population of more than 23,000.
“This is a venture that provides recreational and educational programming for all the area’s residents, and the entities involved are trying to make this fit to our varied needs while creating a workable agreement for the long term, but also make it flexible enough to adapt to the changing situations like we have, and are continuing to experience since March of this year,” Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said last week.
All parties have agreed to extend “the current arrangement through the end of September because of the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 situation. We are confident Upper Allen Township will be able to reach an agreement so our residents can continue enjoying the activities offered by the Mechanicsburg Area Parks and Recreation Department,” Upper Allen Township Manager Lou Fazekas said last week.
Usually, the joint agreement has been renewed through member consensus at the end of each fiscal year. An ongoing delay, however, has caused Mechanicsburg Area Park and Recreation to continue operating under a contract extension. The matter appears to stem from an apparent difference of opinion in late 2019 between the school district and Upper Allen Township regarding a move by the township to renegotiate its level of support to the department.
In fall 2019, Upper Allen Township officials sent a letter to the school district, which was copied to Mechanicsburg Borough and Shiremanstown Borough, indicating the township commissioners voted unanimously on Sept. 18 to terminate the agreement, effective June 30, 2020, though it was open to negotiating alternative funding options
The letter said the township does not want to participate in the agreement as it is structured. Upper Allen Township assistant manager Scott Fraser said then that alternative funding options had been discussed in a previous meeting with the school district.
School district officials saw Upper Allen’s termination of the agreement as a potential problem for its recreational programming and expressed concern about maintaining programs at a school board meeting in October 2019.
Under the 2018-19 agreement, Upper Allen Township contributed $57,451 to the department, while Mechanicsburg Borough contributed $25,547 and Shiremanstown contributed $3,959. The school district covers the other costs of programming and runs the recreation department.
In a news release issued in October 2019, the township said its decision to renegotiate the agreement is based on how much it has been contributing and what the township has received over the years. The township argued that when the joint agreement was created almost 50 years ago, the recreation department ran more activities and coordinated the use of township park facilities and recreational equipment.
In January 2020, school district officials announced that the district was ready to initiate a “next step” to resolve the apparent misunderstanding between the district and township about the Mechanicsburg Area Joint Recreation Committee Agreement. District officials proposed a combined meeting that would involve each of the agreement’s members.
Fraser responded at that time that the township “looked forward to discussing the situation and reaching a fair agreement that allows the continued participation of our residents in the activities and classes offered.”
On May 5, Ciecierski reported to Mechanicsburg Borough Council that he met with Upper Allen and the school district to discuss the agreement. Information from the borough was set to be distributed for review by other parties in the agreement at that time.
Last week, Ciecierski told The Sentinel that participating entities were continuing “to work out minor details” for a revised contract. “I do believe we will be coming to (Mechanicsburg Borough Council) with a workable document shortly for their approval. The borough has no major sticking points, mainly its clarification of duties and responsibilities and set meeting times,” he said.
Mechanicsburg Area School District business administrator Greg Longwell said last week that “our discussions with each of our municipal partners have been positive. We are close to finalizing the terms of a new agreement.
“We have talked about the structure of our arrangement with a goal of meeting more frequently, discussing opportunities for feedback and how feedback informs programs decisions,” Longwell said.
