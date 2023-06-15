For Joy Klein, it would be almost impossible to avoid Mechanicsburg's Jubilee Day street fair.

Each year, the one-day festival floods the downtown with visitors and vendors, and her business, Joy's Ceramic Shop at 119 E. Main St., is right in the middle of it.

So, rather than avoid what almost always works out to be a hectic day, Klein takes one question at a time and embraces the fair, just as she has for more than 50 years.

"I think it's good to keep people busy doing something constructive, so they don't do things that gets them in trouble," she said.

In her time participating in Jubilee Day, which celebrated its 93rd year in Mechanicsburg Thursday, Klein said the focus has shifted from more 4-H-focused activities to crafts.

That means her outdoor ceramic-painting setup blends right in.

Klein is one of more than 325 vendors that participated in the event, which is the largest, longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast, according to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, which presents the festival.

It's the vendors that drew Tom Kohler, of Manchester, to the fair.

He cited meeting them and seeing how far they've traveled as his favorite part of Jubilee Day.

The nice weather and fact that Kohler's wife works in the area also served as incentives for him to attend.

"Last time was a total rain out," he said. "We got stuck in heavy thunderstorms [and] took cover in the restrooms. ... [Today it's] beautiful sunny weather out, you couldn't ask for a better day."

Aside from meeting the vendors, Kohler's to-do list for the day included stopping by some of the nonprofit stands and eating a hamburger.

For Mechanicsburg area-resident Janette Fischer, food was at the top of her list.

"I love the food and I was looking for the London broil sandwich specifically and we got it," she said. "I'm happy."

Fischer also brought her four-year-old daughter, Camila, who wanted to visit her dad while he worked at Jubilee Day as a paramedic.

Aside from getting to watch her dad on the job, Camila's favorite part of the festival was seeing the ducks at a petting zoo run by Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill.

"It brings everyone together for food and music, [which] everyone loves," Fischer said of Jubilee Day. "It's just something to do in our small little town."

While not a stranger to Jubilee Day, Revolutionary Hot Sauce is new to the so-called "small little town," having opened its doors at 30 S. Market St. in Mechanicsburg in April.

CEO and creator Timothy Myers said this year marks the first time the business has served food at Jubilee Day, with menu items that included hot candied bacon on a stick, pickles on a stick and hot sausage.

To him, participating in the festival was a "no brainer."

"It gets the word out," Myers said. "You'll never have this many people all together once again, so it's a great way to let people know that we're here [and] we're serving awesome food."

In addition to benefiting businesses, Kohler believes Jubilee day impacts the community as a whole.

"It brings people to the community that normally wouldn't be here and it brings the vendors to the area to wake up people's eyes to say, 'Hey look this is available in our area, we never knew that was available before, but look it's right here in Mechanicsburg.'"