Hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors are expected to flood the streets of downtown Mechanicsburg Thursday for the 93rd annual Jubilee Day street fair.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 9 p.m. It is the largest, longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast, according to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, which presents the festival.

Festivities will extend along Main Street from York Street to Walnut Street and Market Street from Simpson Street to Strawberry Avenue.

Chamber officials estimated Jubilee Day will feature more than 325 vendors and draw as many as 70,000 attendees for food, games, crafts, carnival rides and more.

Jubilee Day will also feature a children's area and two entertainment stages.

The PA Lottery stage at the square will feature:

10 a.m.: Trez Music Rock and Jazz Bands (rock/jazz)

Noon: Opening Ceremony

12:30 p.m.: Jazz Me (rhythm and blues)

2:30 p.m.: Full Steam Revival

4:30 p.m.: Christian Yeager (country)

6:30 p.m.: Christian Yeager (country)

The UPMC's stage at Frankenberger Tavern will feature:

10:30 a.m.: Alexia Christian

Noon: West Shore Academy of Martial Arts (demonstration)

12:30 p.m.: Zero to One (electronic)

2:30 p.m.: North Spangler Trio (jazz)

4:30 p.m.: Sanction Ethereal

6:30 p.m.: Poppa Oso and the Funky Monkeys (classic rock/southern rock/blues)

A free shuttle service will pick up attendees from either Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School at 500 Broad St. or Immanuel Church at 800 S. Market St. and drop them off at the corner of Simpson and Market streets from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pets and bicycles are not permitted.

