Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill sells jackpot-winning Cash 5 lottery ticket

A Cumberland County convenient story sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket Thursday.

Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg sold the ticket for the drawing which matched all five balls drawn to win $250,000. The winning numbers were as follows: 2, 9, 20, 36, 39. The location earned a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Lottery said the chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are one in 962,598.

A news release said winners can only be identified after the prize has been claimed and the ticket validated. Main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and Quick Cash game prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date, the Lottery said.

Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket can call 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions or contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Lottery said more than 9,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing and encouraged players to check all tickets each time they play. Lower-tier prizes can be claimed at Lottery retailers.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash is played when players choose five numbers from one to 43. The Cash 5 jackpot is won when players match all five numbers, and prizes are also distributed for players who match two to four winning numbers. Each $2 play gives participants the opportunity to partake in the main Cash 5 game as well as one Quick Cash game, which is won when any of the players numbers match any winning number in the same Quick Cash game.