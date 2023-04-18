Mechanicsburg Borough is negotiating with Norfolk Southern to acquire land near Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Park that could be used to develop a future rail-trail to Dillsburg, according to Borough Manager Layne Thompson.

The goal is to reach a settlement this year where the railroad would agree to sell or donate the land to the borough, which is acting on behalf of the Friends of the South Mountain Greenway initiative, he said.

The greenway is a proposed 8-mile hiking/biking trail that would follow a historic trolley route along the former Cumberland Valley Railroad corridor between Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg.

The project calls for trailheads in the vicinity of Memorial Park in the north and Coover Park in Dillsburg in the south. The trail would traverse Mechanicsburg Borough and Monroe and Silver Spring townships, along with Dillsburg Borough and Carroll Township in York County.

Mechanicsburg is serving two roles in this initiative, Thompson said. “The first is land acquisition. The second is to connect the rail-trail, when it’s built, to our network of trails in the borough so it becomes part of a larger trail network.”

The land is a right-of-way owned by Norfolk Southern that starts along the rail-line just west of Memorial Park and extends south past the borough wastewater treatment plant to Church Road near Mulberry Drive. Acquiring the land would enable Mechanicsburg to help advocates develop a trailhead to make the connection.

“We want to lead by example and make sure people see how important it is and get on board,” Thompson said.

Greenway development

Launched in 2016, the greenway was supported early on by the South Mountain Partnership. In 2021, the Friends group became part of the Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council Inc., giving it greater ability to promote and fundraise.

“We became a subcommittee of the council so that we could use their expertise,” said Judy Bailey who, with Elisha Riggins, is a co-chair of the Friends. “We have nonprofit status.”

In mid-March, state Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland, announced the award of a $36,000 grant to help the trail council acquire land in Silver Spring Township and Mechanicsburg. The grant could be used to purchase the first of many rights-of-ways needed to establish a rail-trail along the historic trolley route, said Garret Stahlman, president of the trail council’s board of directors.

The abandoned trolley route cuts through the property of about 45 landowners, Bailey said. A concern of some in the public is whether the Friends could exercise eminent domain to acquire right-of-way.

“We don’t have the power or authority to use eminent domain,” Bailey said. “We’re not that type of an organization. We are hoping to work with the property owners.”

As much as possible, the Friends would like to develop the trail along the historic route, Riggins said. The Friends may have to divert the route either temporarily or permanently in response to the level of cooperation, she said.

“We will work from whatever direction we can find willing landowners and move the trail forward,” Riggins said. “It’s one step at a time right now.”

The Friends have verbal promises and/or letters of support from property owners willing to commit at least to the idea of granting an easement, Riggins said. “It’s a big commitment from our landowners. The problem is we don’t know exactly what we’re offering them because we don’t know exactly where the trail will go.”

To design the project from Dillsburg north, the Friends have applied for a planning grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The group also plans to schedule outreach meetings to draw input from neighborhood groups and municipal parks and recreation committees.

While no buildings exist within the trolley route, the greenway is bisected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the north near Mechanicsburg, Bailey said. The hope is that some kind of bridge over the highway or tunnel under the highway could be included in the 20-year plan when the Turnpike could be widened.

Greenway history

“We love the history of it,” Riggins said of the greenway.

Completed in 1872, the Dillsburg branch of the Cumberland Valley Railroad connected the rail network in Harrisburg with the ore fields of South Mountain surrounding Dillsburg. Later, passenger service prospered, including runs to the annual Granger’s Picnic at Williams Grove that drew tens of thousands of train riders over the course of the one-week event.

In the early 20th century, the branch became incorporated into the larger Pennsylvania Railroad system and the line was electrified in 1906. Electrified passenger car service between the towns began and the trolley became a common sight across the farmland of Monroe Township, Cumberland County, and Carroll Township, York County.

Eventually, the automobile replaced the railroad as the principal people mover. By the late 1970s, all trains ceased running on the line and the tracks were removed in the early 1980s.

In 2000, the greenway was first identified as the Trolley Line Greenway in the Cumberland Countywide Greenway Study. Five years later, in 2005, the greenway was further documented in the Northern York Region Comprehensive Parks & Recreation Open Space Plan.