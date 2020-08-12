Mechanicsburg schools to open with hybrid instruction model for students

Editor's note: This story was edited to reflect changes at 11 p.m. on Aug. 12. All grade levels will be using a hybrid model in the school district.
With less than a month to go, Mechanicsburg Area School officials gave a walk-through presentation detailing the district’s phased reopening plan at a remote school board meeting Tuesday night.
The district’s finalized 2020-21 reopening plan has been posted for public review on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.
Students return this year on Sept. 8 to a new Hybrid Phase schedule system that splits the school day between traditional classroom instruction and remote learning at home at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The hybrid model was initiated by the district this year in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
However, district administrators said the Hybrid Phase isn’t intended to be permanent at the high school and middle school. Superintendent Mark Leidy said on Tuesday that he’d like to see the upper grades eventually transition to full-time classroom instruction later if conditions make it possible.
“We want every student to return to a full face-to-face model of learning as soon as we can. We want to see their faces and for them to see ours. We do not, however want to return to a situation we had last spring where schools were completely closed. This dilemma has caused us to stay focused on the two primary goals: Number one, health and safety and number two, quality education and learning,” Leidy said previously.
What is new this year? The high school, middle school and elementary levels will initiate weekly class schedule rotations that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) in each building. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
Each group will attend in school classes two days a week and then have remote learning two other days of the week. All groups will have remote learning on Wednesdays, at which time the schools will undergo a deep cleaning process.
The elementary and middle school levels will include socially-distanced lunch periods. The high school level will offer grab-and-go lunches at the end of a shortened in-school day, which will be around 1:15 p.m.
District administrators said the rotation pattern recently was tweaked to provide better consistency of student instruction. The new setup also has a low risk of cross-contamination.
Additionally, the new phased opening plan advises that the district will consider exceptions to group assignments that relate to child care needs and aligned student attendance for families.
Social distancing practices and correct placement of face masks are required by the district for all students and staff at every grade level. Per the order of Gov. Wolf and the Secretary of Health, all students and staff must wear a face covering while on school transportation, in hallways, and in classes where 6-feet of social distancing is not available.
The school district also said all HVAC systems throughout all of the district’s buildings are being evaluated to ensure adequate fresh air exchange and to assess overall air filtering.
According to a recent district parent survey, 82.6% of Mechanicsburg students at all levels said they will continue attending a planned district program. Another 14.6% will pursue CAOLA cyber instruction offered through the school district and the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
Less than 1% of Mechanicsburg students said they will attend commercial cyber schools outside of the district. The remainder said they plan home-school instruction this year.
Leidy told the school board on Tuesday that officials briefly considered an option of livestreaming classroom lessons but ruled it out as a potential teacher distraction.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.