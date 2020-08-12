Mechanicsburg schools to open with hybrid instruction model for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story was edited to reflect changes at 11 p.m. on Aug. 12. All grade levels will be using a hybrid model in the school district.

With less than a month to go, Mechanicsburg Area School officials gave a walk-through presentation detailing the district’s phased reopening plan at a remote school board meeting Tuesday night.

The district’s finalized 2020-21 reopening plan has been posted for public review on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.

Students return this year on Sept. 8 to a new Hybrid Phase schedule system that splits the school day between traditional classroom instruction and remote learning at home at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The hybrid model was initiated by the district this year in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, district administrators said the Hybrid Phase isn’t intended to be permanent at the high school and middle school. Superintendent Mark Leidy said on Tuesday that he’d like to see the upper grades eventually transition to full-time classroom instruction later if conditions make it possible.