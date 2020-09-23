Mechanicsburg Schools report no virus cases since reopening

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials announced this week that so far, no district students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened.
The district opened the school year on Sept. 8 using a hybrid module for all grade levels.
“Our current situation is that we’re cautiously optimistic. This is the third week of school,” Superintendent Mark Leidy told school board members on Tuesday. “I commend our staff for the work they’ve done and their attitude in the opening of this school year.”
The district this year initiated hybrid instruction modules at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to curtail spread of the novel coronavirus. The modules comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
“Our goal now is to stay open. If things continue to go well, maybe we can eventually move to have more students go (to the classroom) more often,” Leidy said.
He would like to have the district’s primary grades, particularly kindergarteners, obtain more classroom time before the district’s secondary grades because he believes secondary level students tend to get more out of remote instruction than the younger grades, Leidy said.
Despite no positive COVID cases reported within the district this week, however, a total of 21 district students remained in virus-related quarantine, Leidy said on Tuesday. Of those, two pupils were in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. The others were quarantining due to recent travel.
“We don’t doubt there will be a case, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we will shutter the building. We will continue to work with the state Department of Health. So far, so good, but I don’t want to go as far to say it’s because we’ve been doing everything right,” Leidy told the school board.
If a COVID-19 case is reported in a district building, the district intends to notify all students and staff within the same building as the reported case. The information also will be posted on the district’s website, but the district won’t conduct districtwide mass mailings or mass phone calls about the matter, Leidy said.
Enrollment
Also this week, district officials reviewed updated district enrollment figures. “These are estimates in round numbers,” district business manager Greg Longwell said.
As of Wednesday, roughly 4,200 students were enrolled in the district, Longwell said. Combined with roughly 250 students who live in the district but attend private school, home school, or commercial cyberschools, that makes for a total of around 4,450 students living in the district.
Longwell also estimated that “probably another 100 to 150 students didn’t enroll in kindergarten this year and will likely enroll next year.”
“What we are trying to get at is the fact that we would be around 4,600 students assuming COVID didn’t happen, which was in line with our enrollment projections. The enrollment projections continue to be a tool we use as part of our construction planning,” Longwell said.
Northside project
In a related matter the Mechancisburg Area School Board approved an Act 34 hearing booklet pertaining to a planned building expansion and renovation project for Northside Elementary School that could start in the spring. The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Planned work at Northside involves constructing a single-story addition with four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a new media center. An addition to the school’s existing kitchen is also in the works, as well as renovations to the existing media center. A site reconfiguration is also on tap to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.
In April 2020, the school board approved construction contracts for the Northside project that totaled $10,190,526. The project is slated for “substantial completion” by August 2021.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.