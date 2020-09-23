Mechanicsburg Schools report no virus cases since reopening

Despite no positive COVID cases reported within the district this week, however, a total of 21 district students remained in virus-related quarantine, Leidy said on Tuesday. Of those, two pupils were in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. The others were quarantining due to recent travel.

“We don’t doubt there will be a case, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we will shutter the building. We will continue to work with the state Department of Health. So far, so good, but I don’t want to go as far to say it’s because we’ve been doing everything right,” Leidy told the school board.

If a COVID-19 case is reported in a district building, the district intends to notify all students and staff within the same building as the reported case. The information also will be posted on the district’s website, but the district won’t conduct districtwide mass mailings or mass phone calls about the matter, Leidy said.

Enrollment

Also this week, district officials reviewed updated district enrollment figures. “These are estimates in round numbers,” district business manager Greg Longwell said.