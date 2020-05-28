Mechanicsburg school board to consider adding work to ongoing Elmwood construction

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials are considering a project change order that would add more classrooms to a building addition already under construction at Elmwood Academy.
Officials introduced the proposal to members of the district’s finance/facilities committee at a virtual meeting on Tuesday night. The plan is scheduled for consideration by the school board on Aug. 9.
The $2.7 million proposal would involve adding two levels of two classrooms each and a bottom storage level to a new building wing still under construction in the rear of the district’s center for grades 4-5.
In February, the board approved contracts totaling $6,321,536 for the third phase of expanding and renovating the Elmwood building. Work began in April for the initial addition comprised of classroom and collaborative spaces and an expanded media area, and it was initially scheduled for completion in March 2021.
All Elmwood projects, including the newest proposal, have resulted from district enrollment growth. The most recent enrollment projections provided by the district’s contracted firm DecisionInsite indicate an upcoming need for even more classroom space at Elmwood than original expansion plans approved in March, Superintendent Mark Leidy said on Tuesday.
District business administrator Greg Longwell said that adding four more classrooms to the building expansion already under construction “is the practical thing to do.” Most likely, it would cost more to bid the four additional classrooms as a separate project rather than as a change order to the ongoing project, he said.
Architect Brian Haines presented additional costs proposed by firms contracted for the existing project that would add $2,670,969.09 to the $6.1 million addition already underway. Building a new school of the same size would have cost around $30 million, Longwell said.
“Experts have said to us that we’re never going to do this cheaper again,” Leidy said.
Despite this, committee members expressed reservations about the proposal in light of the fact that architects are working on designs for proposed renovations to the high school and middle school that could begin as soon as next year.
“We keep on dumping money on this (Elmwood Academy) school. That’s a lot of money for two grades,” board member Tracy Morgan said on Tuesday. “If we come up short at the high school (due to Elmwood projects), we’re going to be disappointed.”
At a district finances committee meeting in March, representatives from architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented an option for proposed renovations at the middle school estimated to cost $8.8 million. The renovations would add more classroom space and upgrade parts of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as including structural renovations.
In April, the school board authorized Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates to design renovation and expansion plans for the middle school and high school. Superintendent Mark Leidy said that district officials are working with architects over the summer with a goal of presenting plans for the school board’s consideration in August.
With board approval, architects said they’re looking to conduct Act 34 public hearings about the middle school and high school projects in late fall, with project bidding possibly conducted in January 2021 and construction starting in spring 2021. As proposed, additional secondary space could be ready by 2022.
