Mechanicsburg school board to consider adding work to ongoing Elmwood construction

Architect Brian Haines presented additional costs proposed by firms contracted for the existing project that would add $2,670,969.09 to the $6.1 million addition already underway. Building a new school of the same size would have cost around $30 million, Longwell said.

“Experts have said to us that we’re never going to do this cheaper again,” Leidy said.

Despite this, committee members expressed reservations about the proposal in light of the fact that architects are working on designs for proposed renovations to the high school and middle school that could begin as soon as next year.

“We keep on dumping money on this (Elmwood Academy) school. That’s a lot of money for two grades,” board member Tracy Morgan said on Tuesday. “If we come up short at the high school (due to Elmwood projects), we’re going to be disappointed.”

At a district finances committee meeting in March, representatives from architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented an option for proposed renovations at the middle school estimated to cost $8.8 million. The renovations would add more classroom space and upgrade parts of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as including structural renovations.