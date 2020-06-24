Mechanicsburg school board approves Sept. 8 start date, eyes options for fall instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg schools will open two weeks later than originally scheduled for the 2020-21 school year as the district continues post-COVID preparations.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg school board unanimously agreed to change the start of the upcoming school year to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. While the new start date is a just over two weeks later that the Aug. 24 start date previously approved by the school board, it won’t affect the end date of the 2020-21 calendar already in place, Superintendent Mark Leidy said.

Leidy first introduced the proposal to delay the start of school for the school board’s consideration on June 11. At that time, he said, “As we’re trying to figure out where we’re going this fall, we need all the time we can get.”

This week, district officials remained undecided about which educational model would be in place for students when schools open on Sept. 8. On Tuesday, Leidy presented several options for a phased reopening of school of either full-time face-to-face instruction, full-time remote learning, or a hybrid instruction model of both.