Mechanicsburg school board approves Sept. 8 start date, eyes options for fall instruction

Mechanicsburg schools will open two weeks later than originally scheduled for the 2020-21 school year as the district continues post-COVID preparations.
At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg school board unanimously agreed to change the start of the upcoming school year to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. While the new start date is a just over two weeks later that the Aug. 24 start date previously approved by the school board, it won’t affect the end date of the 2020-21 calendar already in place, Superintendent Mark Leidy said.
Leidy first introduced the proposal to delay the start of school for the school board’s consideration on June 11. At that time, he said, “As we’re trying to figure out where we’re going this fall, we need all the time we can get.”
This week, district officials remained undecided about which educational model would be in place for students when schools open on Sept. 8. On Tuesday, Leidy presented several options for a phased reopening of school of either full-time face-to-face instruction, full-time remote learning, or a hybrid instruction model of both.
The hybrid model would offer students a mixture of face-to-face and remote classes on alternating days of the week. This would result in face-to-face classes and school transportation running at 50% capacity, meeting governmental standards for social distancing. Depending on circumstances, the district could revert to full-time face-to-face instruction later in the school year.
“Our desire is to return to full-time. We do not want to return to the spring of 2020,” Leidy said, referring to the period when all schools were closed due to the pandemic quarantine. “Our ultimate goal is full-time face-to-face instruction.”
Full-time cyber instruction also would be available next year for students who want to learn from home while remaining enrolled in the Mechanicsburg Area School District. “We see from our students and staff that there are students who have anxiety about returning to school because of the virus. You have to respond to that,” Leidy said.
Under the hybrid model, Leidy continued, the district would “maximize common family days” that would involve busing students from the same families on the same days of the week.
“It think it’s imperative that families stick together,” school board member Ryan Hartman concurred. “But what about athletics? They have to go on the same days so they’re not cross-contaminating.”
Leidy conceded that coordinating student schedules is “much harder at the secondary level.”
“As a physician, I support any action this school board makes in any effort to keep kids safe. With the scheduling, we’re probably not going to get it perfect right away,” said school board member Joshua Rhodes, a practicing anesthesiology specialist.
As it sits now, a final decision about how Mechanicsburg schools will reopen on Sept. 8 won’t happen until the school board next meets on Aug. 11. Leidy said he first wants to present options under consideration to the public and send out surveys for further feedback from students and families.
“I know everyone wants to know right now, but any decision we would make as soon as tonight may not be what we actually wind up doing on Sept. 8,” Leidy stated.
