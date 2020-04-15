Mechanicsburg school board approves proposed budget with 3.1% tax increase

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is moving closer to a possible real estate tax increase of 3.1% for next year.
At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg school board unanimously approved a 2020-21 proposed general fund budget of $78,601,132 that includes an estimated spending increase of $4,055,248 from 2019-20 projections.
A 3.1% tax increase meets the district’s Act 1 index for the 2019-20 fiscal year set by the state Department of Education. In December 2019, the school board approved a resolution that keeps any potential tax increase for 2020-21 within the district’s state index for next year. The district most recently raised taxes in 2019-20 by 2.7%, staying within last year’s state index.
The district’s current real estate tax rate is 13.7302 mills, which means a property owner assessed at the district’s average value of $186,200 pays $2,557 annually in real estate taxes. The proposed tax hike would increase the millage rate to 14.1558 next year.
Despite a proposed 3.1% tax increase next year, however, the district projects a deficit of $2,043.702 for 2020-21, district business administrator Greg Longwell said last week. However, district officials will continue to adjust next year’s proposed spending plan “with some positives” until it’s finalized in June, Longwell said.
As planned, the district would split revenue from the proposed 3.1% tax increase into two dedicated funding streams. A funding stream that equals revenue from a 1.6% tax increase would go toward the district’s rising operation costs, while revenue equaling a 1.5% would be used to pay off district construction debt.
Other proposed expenses for 2020-21 include a $2,766,175 increase in personnel costs resulting from contracted salary increases, as well as 13½ new staff positions necessitated by district enrollment growth and increased square footage in expanded district buildings.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the district’s food service 2020-21 budget on May 12, and is expected to finalize the district’s general fund budget for 2020-21 on June 9.
Construction
Also on Tuesday, the board authorized district architects to design renovations and expansion plans for the middle school and high school.
“Like our elementary (building) projects, the architect will bill the district throughout the design process based on the total estimated cost of the project,” Longwell said on Tuesday.
At a district finance/facilities meeting last month, representatives from architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented an option for proposed renovations at the middle school estimated to cost $8.8 million. The renovations would provide more classroom space and upgrade elements of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The project also would include structural renovations. With the exception of a proposed new stair tower, however, the building’s footprint would remain the same.
Architects’ final recommendation for the high school has an estimated cost of $76,043,124. The project includes update to elements of the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as roof replacement.
The preliminary plans presented in March will serve as a starting point for architects’ future renderings, Superintendent Mark Leidy said last month. Officials said they don’t yet have a construction timeline for either project.
Finally on Tuesday, the school board voted to keep the ending date of the 2019-20 school year on June 5 as originally planned. For now, this year’s high school commencement remains scheduled for June 1, but the ceremony’s format is yet to be determined.
“We’re looking to keep June 1 as the date. We honestly don’t know what it will look like then, but we’re looking into a virtual ceremony or [a] delayed event,” Leidy said.
District officials said they will keep the public informed.
