Mechanicsburg school board approves proposed budget with 3.1% tax increase

As planned, the district would split revenue from the proposed 3.1% tax increase into two dedicated funding streams. A funding stream that equals revenue from a 1.6% tax increase would go toward the district’s rising operation costs, while revenue equaling a 1.5% would be used to pay off district construction debt.

Other proposed expenses for 2020-21 include a $2,766,175 increase in personnel costs resulting from contracted salary increases, as well as 13½ new staff positions necessitated by district enrollment growth and increased square footage in expanded district buildings.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the district’s food service 2020-21 budget on May 12, and is expected to finalize the district’s general fund budget for 2020-21 on June 9.

Construction

Also on Tuesday, the board authorized district architects to design renovations and expansion plans for the middle school and high school.

“Like our elementary (building) projects, the architect will bill the district throughout the design process based on the total estimated cost of the project,” Longwell said on Tuesday.