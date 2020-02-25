Mechanicsburg School Board approves $6.3 million in contracts for 3rd phase of Elmwood expansion

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved contracts on Tuesday night totaling $6,321,536 for a third phase of expanding and renovating the Elmwood Academy building.
The district advertised for the second of two expansion options for Elmwood presented by architects that will provide additional classroom space and collaborative areas, and an expanded media center.
Contracts approved on Tuesday also include alternates for a copy center renovation and replacement of certain wall tiles and flooring in the first floor corridors that were recommended last month by the district’s finance/facilities committee.
Construction contracts for Elmwood Phase III were accepted as follows:
General Construction – Caliber Construction Services, base bid, $4,022,000; alternate #1, $11,000.
HVAC Construction – Myco Mechanical Inc., base bid,$624,000; alternate #1, $15,000.
Plumbing Construction – Mann Plumbing and Heating Inc., base bid, $353,001; no alternative.
Electrical Construction – McCarty & Sons Inc., base bid, $1,172,341; alternative #1, $1,000.
Total project costs have come in $869,931 lower than initial estimates, district official said.
The Elmwood Phase III project first came under the school board’s consideration nearly a year ago.
In March 2019, Superintendent Mark Leidy asked the school board to consider authorizing designs for an unexpected third phase of building work that would add a classroom wing to the building used for district fourth- and fifth-graders. Leidy’s request was in response to the most recent enrollment figure at that time from DecisionInsite, a data evaluation firm contracted by the district.
In early 2019, DecisionInsite projected student numbers at Elmwood as rising each year until hitting an estimated 831 students for the 2021-22 school year. After that, enrollment in grades 4-5 was expected to decline, but numbers weren’t expected to fall back to 2018-19 levels.
By November 2019, however, updated enrollment projections from DecisionInsite indicated an even higher rate of growth than predicted earlier in the year.
The newest construction plans at Elmwood follow two recent projects there. In 2018, interior renovations changed the building from its previous status as a school for grades 1-5 to its current use as a district center for grades 4-5.
District business administrator Gregory Longwell said after Tuesday’s meeting that he expects contractors will begin onsite work at Elmwood “sometime in March of 2020, with the project continuing through March of 2021.”