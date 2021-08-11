Mechanicsburg school board approves health plan with optional mask use

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opinion appeared to be divided Monday, with the majority of the 20 or so residents who spoke advocating optional masking.

“I enrolled my kids in an indoor camp this summer without masks. There was not one COVID case reported between the children and the staff. I ask you to allow parents to make the choice for their children,” parent Stephanie Campbell said.

In contrast, Ben Brautigam, of Mechanicsburg, said, “It is critical that we continue with a mandate for masks. I urge you to make this decision to show your commitment to the health and safety of our children.”

“In my 30 years in education, I think this is the toughest decision that I’ve ever been involved in," Superintendent Mark Lediy said. "My goal as superintendent is to keep our doors open. We have to recognize that there is a sharp split in our community (regarding this matter), but what it comes down to that we all care about our kids. My recommendation is that we start the school year with masks as optional.”

District officials said Tuesday the plan for optional masks this year follows current masking recommendations by the state Department of Education. However, masking regulations for district transportation remain for 2021-22 as district officials await further word on state and federal guidelines.