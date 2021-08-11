 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mechanicsburg school board approves health plan with optional mask use
0 Comments
alert top story
Mechanicsburg Schools

Mechanicsburg school board approves health plan with optional mask use

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Area School District logo

School districts already in the midst of forming back to school policies now have new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confer.Making a reversal from previous guidance, the agency announced it now recommends masking in schools. We know from the pandemic it works kids who were in person schooling last year we did pretty well we know masking works, said Dr. Joseph Perno, the chief medical officer at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg. Dr. Perno said hes seen a massive increase in the number of overall kids testing positive, though most are able to go home from the emergency room. We know masks are the best way to protect our children and we need to remember right now the high majority of our children are not even eligible for the vaccine, he said. However, mask policies vary by state, and in many places by district. It really is so dependent upon where you are and which school district youre in. So its hard to generalize across the country, said Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. What should be the policy? I think its easier to start off strong and then ease up once there is less transmission in your community.Some states are reviewing the guidance.The California state officials said Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place, including masking and vaccination, if they are eligible. A parent group already filed suit over masks in schools. In Missouri, the states attorney general previously filed a lawsuit to stop a mask mandate in St. Louis County and the St. Louis. Alabamas guidelines will include recommendations of universal masking in schools, however schools can choose whether to follow the guidelines, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Georgias largest school system, Gwinnett County, made them a requirement. Meanwhile, Governors in Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi Arizona and Florida doubled down against mask mandates, leaving the choice up to families. Several Florida school districts discussed masks this week. We know two people that have passed away from COVID and granted we hear all those reports that its not as serious for children but there are those ones and nobody wants their kids to be the one, said parent Brooke Elkins, who explained she wants to see a mandate for K-8th students, which are not eligible for the vaccine until age 12. Being a special needs student it aggravated and exasperated his OCD, his anxiety, caused regressive behavior issues, it resulted in a lot of trauma for him and he even voiced that he didnt want to wear a mask at school, said Jennifer Rogers, a parent of a student with special needs. Rogers said she doesnt believe masks are effective, but thinks it should be optional without stigma or separation of students. According to CDC data, more than 60 percent of US counties have substantial or high transmission levels.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved a health and safety plan Tuesday for the upcoming school year that makes face masks optional for students and staff.

Board members unanimously approved the plan after more than two hours of public and board comments on the issue before a packed room of around 100 people. The approved plan also contains an amendment introduced by school director Ryan Hartman for the district to consider adding parental exemptions for student masking to the plan.

“I’m suggesting that we move forward with the (health and safety) plan tonight and have our administration look into this and bring it back to a (school board) meeting. We owe it to our community to go back and look at this,” Hartman said.

Board member Joshua Rhodes, an area physician, also participates in a district advisory panel of doctors representing UPMC and Penn State Health regarding pandemic practices. Rhodes referred to this appointment Tuesday as “one of my top professional honors.”

“Over the past several months, I’ve heard from hundreds of our residents. Some parents are begging me to mandate masks. Other parents have children with autism and say ‘no masks.’ They’re all not wrong," said Rhodes, who is a Republican. "As a community, I think we should focus on what’s current. I want to come up with our tolerance for risk and then look to the future. You have to look at it as a community, and that’s where we are."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Opinion appeared to be divided Monday, with the majority of the 20 or so residents who spoke advocating optional masking.

“I enrolled my kids in an indoor camp this summer without masks. There was not one COVID case reported between the children and the staff. I ask you to allow parents to make the choice for their children,” parent Stephanie Campbell said.

In contrast, Ben Brautigam, of Mechanicsburg, said, “It is critical that we continue with a mandate for masks. I urge you to make this decision to show your commitment to the health and safety of our children.”

“In my 30 years in education, I think this is the toughest decision that I’ve ever been involved in," Superintendent Mark Lediy said. "My goal as superintendent is to keep our doors open. We have to recognize that there is a sharp split in our community (regarding this matter), but what it comes down to that we all care about our kids. My recommendation is that we start the school year with masks as optional.”

District officials said Tuesday the plan for optional masks this year follows current masking recommendations by the state Department of Education. However, masking regulations for district transportation remain for 2021-22 as district officials await further word on state and federal guidelines.

The plan also does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff. However, it does require schools to “implement hand washing routines and schedule hand washing breaks.”

Leidy said the district’s “biggest challenge” for the upcoming year is social distancing. “The school district will do the best we can, but I don’t want to make any false promises about keeping students 3 feet apart at all times, although we have a little more flexibility with elementary lunches,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News