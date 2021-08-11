Mechanicsburg school board approves health plan with optional mask use

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved a health and safety plan Tuesday for the upcoming school year that makes face masks optional for students and staff.
Board members unanimously approved the plan after more than two hours of public and board comments on the issue before a packed room of around 100 people. The approved plan also contains an amendment introduced by school director Ryan Hartman for the district to consider adding parental exemptions for student masking to the plan.
“I’m suggesting that we move forward with the (health and safety) plan tonight and have our administration look into this and bring it back to a (school board) meeting. We owe it to our community to go back and look at this,” Hartman said.
Board member Joshua Rhodes, an area physician, also participates in a district advisory panel of doctors representing UPMC and Penn State Health regarding pandemic practices. Rhodes referred to this appointment Tuesday as “one of my top professional honors.”
“Over the past several months, I’ve heard from hundreds of our residents. Some parents are begging me to mandate masks. Other parents have children with autism and say ‘no masks.’ They’re all not wrong," said Rhodes, who is a Republican. "As a community, I think we should focus on what’s current. I want to come up with our tolerance for risk and then look to the future. You have to look at it as a community, and that’s where we are."
Opinion appeared to be divided Monday, with the majority of the 20 or so residents who spoke advocating optional masking.
“I enrolled my kids in an indoor camp this summer without masks. There was not one COVID case reported between the children and the staff. I ask you to allow parents to make the choice for their children,” parent Stephanie Campbell said.
In contrast, Ben Brautigam, of Mechanicsburg, said, “It is critical that we continue with a mandate for masks. I urge you to make this decision to show your commitment to the health and safety of our children.”
“In my 30 years in education, I think this is the toughest decision that I’ve ever been involved in," Superintendent Mark Lediy said. "My goal as superintendent is to keep our doors open. We have to recognize that there is a sharp split in our community (regarding this matter), but what it comes down to that we all care about our kids. My recommendation is that we start the school year with masks as optional.”
District officials said Tuesday the plan for optional masks this year follows current masking recommendations by the state Department of Education. However, masking regulations for district transportation remain for 2021-22 as district officials await further word on state and federal guidelines.
The plan also does not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff. However, it does require schools to “implement hand washing routines and schedule hand washing breaks.”
Leidy said the district’s “biggest challenge” for the upcoming year is social distancing. “The school district will do the best we can, but I don’t want to make any false promises about keeping students 3 feet apart at all times, although we have a little more flexibility with elementary lunches,” he said.