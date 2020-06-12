Mechanicsburg School Board approves Elmwood project addition

All phases of Elmwood’s renovations and expansions are the result of continuing district enrollment growth. The most recent enrollment projects from the district’s contracted firm of DecisionInsite show there’s an upcoming need for even more classroom space than original expansion plans approved by the board in March, superintendent Mark Leidy said last month during a district facilities/finance committees meeting.

District business administrator Greg Longwell said it’s more economical to add space to the project currently underway rather than bidding it as a separate project. Building a new school of comparable size would cost around $30 million.

The school board approved the change order in an 8-1 vote on Tuesday, with Richard Bradley voting against it

“It’s tough when you think there’s $3 million we’re already planning on doing something with,” Bradley said previously.

Last month, several school board members expressed reservations about adding on to the current Elmwood project considering that architects now are working on designs for renovations and expansion at the high school and middle school. Initial projections set costs at $8.8 million, with construction possibly beginning soon as last year.