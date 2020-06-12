Mechanicsburg School Board approves Elmwood project addition

The ongoing building expansion project at Elmwood Academy in the Mechanicsburg Area School District is will become even bigger.
At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved a change order totaling nearly $2.7 million that will add two levels with two classrooms each and a bottom level comprising storage space to a new building wing still under construction at the rear of the district’s center for grades 4-5.
In February, the school board approved contracts totaling $6,321,536 for the third phase of expanding and renovating the Elmwood building. Work began in April on the initial addition comprising classroom, collaborative spaces and an expanded media center. Completion is tentatively scheduled for March 2021.
Contracts approved by the school board on Tuesday for the change order include:
General construction – Caliber Contracting, $1,346,524
HVAC – Myco Mechanical, $240,000
Plumbing – Mann Plumbing & Heating, $117,763.51
Electrical – McCarty & Son, $299,741.91
Fire protection – Johnson Controls, $8,000.
Additional costs are projected at $658,939.64, bringing change order expenditures to a total of$2,670,969.
All phases of Elmwood’s renovations and expansions are the result of continuing district enrollment growth. The most recent enrollment projects from the district’s contracted firm of DecisionInsite show there’s an upcoming need for even more classroom space than original expansion plans approved by the board in March, superintendent Mark Leidy said last month during a district facilities/finance committees meeting.
District business administrator Greg Longwell said it’s more economical to add space to the project currently underway rather than bidding it as a separate project. Building a new school of comparable size would cost around $30 million.
The school board approved the change order in an 8-1 vote on Tuesday, with Richard Bradley voting against it
“It’s tough when you think there’s $3 million we’re already planning on doing something with,” Bradley said previously.
Last month, several school board members expressed reservations about adding on to the current Elmwood project considering that architects now are working on designs for renovations and expansion at the high school and middle school. Initial projections set costs at $8.8 million, with construction possibly beginning soon as last year.
Although school board member Ryan Hartman voted in favor of the change order on Tuesday, he said he had mixed feelings about adding to the Elmwood project.
“I understand that this is necessary, but spending another $2.1 million on this school is a hard pill to swallow with the middle school and high school projects ahead of us,” Hartman said.
In other news, superintendent Mark Leidy honored the district’s 2019-20 retirees in a virtual presentation on Tuesday. This year’s honorees and years with the district were:
Julia Huff, assistant superintendent for academics, 24 years
Brenda Miller, business services director, 23 years
Sheila Bush, physical education instructor, 33 years
Dane Hildebrand, instrumental music instructor, 21 years
Nancy Lucia, vocal music instructor, 28 years
Katherine Kennedy, mathematics teacher, 22 years
Julita Young, Spanish instructor, 25 years
Marta Morrow, special education instructional assistant, 20 years
Joan Moyer, special education instructional assistant, 20 years
Mary Ann Barrella, special education instructional assistant, 28 years
Kim Bucciferro, special education instructional assistant, 22 years
Patrica Malseed, school custodian, 10 years
Janet Gelwicks, food service worker, 10 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!