Mechanicsburg School Board approves contracts for Broad Street Elementary project

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously awarded contracts on Tuesday night to renovate and expand Broad Street Elementary School.

Plans at Broad Street are to build a single-story addition comprising four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a new media center. A small addition to the school’s existing kitchen also is planned, as well as renovations to the existing media center. A site reconfiguration is also in the works to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.

The district conducted a state-required Act 34 public hearing on the project in November 2019. According to the hearing booklet, the project is needed due to “existing conditions relative to program capacity, space limitations, and the overall physical condition” of the 66-year-old building.

Contracts approved on Tuesday were as follows:

General construction — eciConstruction Inc., $6,287,000 base bid and $40,000 alternate bid for unclassified construction.

HVAC construction — Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical, $819,000.

Plumbing Construction — Jay R. Reynolds Inc., $669,000 base bid and $700 alternate bid for new roof.