Mechanicsburg rally highlights need for historical reckoning with race

Speakers encouraged the group to actively embrace the Mechanicsburg area’s growing diversity, and reckon with its past.

The Rev. John Ward-Diorio, head of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, stressed the need for the area’s traditionally white, Christian culture to address the ways in which Scripture has been misinterpreted to justify inequality.

“We read it that way because it allowed us to rationalize the horrific treatment of other people,” Ward-Diorio said.

Ignoring this history has had, and will have, negative ramifications, and “folks of color, particularly those of African-American descent, have paid the price for that,” Ward-Diorio said.

Cole Goodman, a black Harrisburg-area activist who said he has been to many protests in recent weeks, emphasized that attendees at local rallies in predominantly white communities are just as critical as those in urban areas.

“You all are just as important as those who are protesting in the cities,” Goodman said. “You’re a soldier in this fight. We need you. This can’t just be a hashtag, this can’t just be a fad.”