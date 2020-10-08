Mechanicsburg Police to hand out free bicycle helmets for children

Through a partnership with Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, Mechanicsburg Police said they will hand out free bicycle helmets and educational materials to children during a special event on Oct. 17.

Police will have a canopy set up in front of the Geisinger EMS station at 36 N. Market St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 during the annual Streets of Treats event.

The bicycle helmets were donated to the police department as part of an outreach to educate the community about wearing helmets while riding bicycles. Police said there has been a two-fold increase in pediatric bicycle injuries since 2019.

