Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction contractor bids for a new planned natatorium at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School are under review by school district officials.

On Tuesday night, Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, presented submitted project bids for review by the Mechanicsburg Area School Board that show a total estimated cost higher than budgeted.

The lowest project bids received by the district received earlier this month total $7,647,472. With estimated soft costs like inspections, fees and contingencies, the project’s total estimated price tag comes to $8,566,607, higher than an overall price estimate of $7.8 million presented to the board Feb. 28.

The bids that were recommended for board approval for its June 13 meeting were general construction to eciConstruction LLC for $5.7 million; HVAC construction to North Bay Mechanical Ltd. for $995,000; plumbing construction to Jay R. Reynolds Inc. for $434,000; and electrical construction for McCarty & Sons for $480,572.

Project architect J. Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, said Tuesday that submitted bid prices “weren’t quite as a successful as we hoped.” He attributed a recent increase in prevailing wage regulations, inflation, salary increases and other “impacts coming out of the economy” as resulting in higher-than-expected price bids.

Also, Superintendent Mark Leidy said plans now involve removing, rather than renovating the high school’s existing pool facility, followed by all new construction.

Plans involve a new, outside public entrance to the pool with handicap accessibility to the right of the high school’s main front entrance and its new student services wing, Haines said. There will be a separate interior accessway to the pool. The “large” exterior entry area would include public restrooms.

The facility’s new interior area comprises a “spacious design space” where “sound reverberation is not an issue,” Haines said previously, adding his firm consulted with Weston and Sampson Engineering Inc. to design the pool’s “shell and pads.”

If bids are approved next month, site work is expected to begin June 1 with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2024.

Facilities

In a related matter, the school board Tuesday reviewed contractor bids for planned sewer repair work at Upper Allen Elementary School. That would involve replacing one section of the school’s sewer line and “smaller repairs to a little bit of section,” Longwell said.

Construction is expected to take around three weeks to complete this summer.

District administrators recommend that school directors accept the project’s lowest bidder, Detraglia Excavating and Landscaping, for $93,319. The board is scheduled to award a bid on June 13.

Finally, Longwell on Tuesday presented school directors with an updated overview of district facilities planning.

“We began our construction processes with a feasibility study in 2015," Longwell told The Sentinel Thursday. "This study helped us to identify our facility needs, particularly in relation to growing enrollment. Given that we have completed our elementary (building) projects and are currently working through our high school project, we feel it would be a good time to convene a committee to study further future facility needs."

Items under consideration are auditing the district’s previous feasibility recommendations, reviewing current facility needs, and an analysis of anticipated needs within the next five to seven years.

Focus areas would be district buildings, grounds, athletic/community/extra curricular facilities and such considerations as office space, storage, etc. For this, the district plans to form a facility planning committee comprising two school board members, administration, district staff and various community members.

The district plans to initiate committee work this fall, with administrators presenting group recommendations to the school board in spring 2024.

The cost of adding a swimming pool to your house The swimming pool industry is seeing increased demand as summer begins, including a demand for permanent pools.