Mechanicsburg moves ahead with school construction, expansion plans

“I would love to say let’s move forward with both projects, but I’m struggling with that,” Leidy told school board members. “I don’t know when is the right time to do the middle school, but we’re going to have to come back with the middle school.”

Architect’s sketch plans for the middle school presented last month included proposed renovations located below the media center that would add areas for collaboration and small group instruction along with two labs. Another student collaboration area would be within the cafeteria.

Design development for proposed work at the high school and middle school is expected to wrap up in October. The district possibly could advertise for project contractor bids next winter and start construction at the high school by spring 2021.

“We are going to continue to evaluate the remaining projects (renovation of the existing high school and renovation of the middle school) to determine the project scope and a proposed budget. This evaluation will be based on continued analysis of the program, enrollment and the economy,” Longwell said on Thursday.

In other news, Leidy updated the school board on Tuesday about district schools reopening earlier that day for the 2020-21 school year.