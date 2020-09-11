Mechanicsburg moves ahead with school construction, expansion plans

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is moving ahead with planning for a proposed building expansion at the high school next year that possibly could be followed by building renovation projects at the middle school and high school starting in 2022.
A proposal also is in the works for the district to schedule an Act 34 public hearing next month for a building addition and renovation project planned at Northside Elementary School. Construction there potentially could begin in March 2021.
On Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board gave a nod to the district’s financial advisers and legal consul to proceed with issuance of general obligations bonds totaling $35 million. The school board plans to authorize a final borrowing amount on Sept. 22.
Of this, $10 million would complete building work at Northside Elementary School. The total estimated price of the Northside project currently stands at $15,955,187, but the district would obtain the remaining estimated amount from previous borrowings, district business administrator Greg Longwell said on Thursday.
The remaining $25 million of the proposed bond issue would fund a proposed high school building expansion for which construction could begin in March 2021, pending board approval.
The board’s action on Tuesday doesn’t signify that the district is actually purchasing bonds at this time. Instead, it authorized Public Financial Management and its legal counsel to secure a bond purchase before the U.S. presidential election in November while interest rates remain at a stated historic low. PFM representatives plan to return to the school board on Sept. 22 with a request to borrow, which would be followed up by a proposed bond settlement in October.
Expansion
The high school addition would include large group instruction areas, new science classrooms and labs, regular classrooms and collaborative areas, according to architect sketch plans presented at a district finance and facilities committee meeting held Aug. 25.
Since March, the high school addition’s estimated costs were reduced from an original sum of $20,283,774 to a current total of $19,687,701 by “refining” square footage in the proposed building addition, district officials said this week.
The district also is considering renovating the existing high school building but has put off borrowing for that project at this time. That work presently holds an estimated cost of $55,759,150.
Planned work at Broad Street involves constructing a single-story addition with four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a new media center. A small addition to the school’s existing kitchen is also in the works, as well as renovations to the existing media center. A site reconfiguration is also on tap to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.
Northside
In April 2020, the school board approved construction contractor bids for the Northside project that totaled $10,190,526. The project is slated for “substantial completion” by August 2021.
On Tuesday, district business administrator Greg Longwell presented a tentative timeline for the Northside project that would involve the school board voting on an Act 34 public hearing booklet on Sept. 22, followed by conducting a Act 34 hearing on Oct. 27.
After that, the district would advertise for construction contractor bids for Northside on Jan. 6, 2021 and present bids for the school board’s approval on March 9, 2021.
The Northside project is the final leg of a widespread district initiative to renovate and/or expand all of its elementary-level buildings, work which began in 2016. The plan stemmed from a 2015 district feasibility study that predicted a steady rise in the district’s elementary-level enrollment over the following 10 years. District administrators have stated that the initiative also has been driven by a desire to provide “equity” for all of Mechanicsburg’s elementary buildings and educational programs offered in each of these buildings.
The current bond issue now proposed in part for Northside work would be the district’s fifth and final borrowing to fund elementary building projects, Longwell said on Thursday.
Finances
Superintendent Mark Leidy said on Tuesday that he doesn’t feel ready at this point to pursue financing for 2022. District officials stated that borrowing an estimated total of $75 million all at once for the proposed middle school, high school and Northside building projects doesn’t appear feasible at this time.
“I would love to say let’s move forward with both projects, but I’m struggling with that,” Leidy told school board members. “I don’t know when is the right time to do the middle school, but we’re going to have to come back with the middle school.”
Architect’s sketch plans for the middle school presented last month included proposed renovations located below the media center that would add areas for collaboration and small group instruction along with two labs. Another student collaboration area would be within the cafeteria.
Design development for proposed work at the high school and middle school is expected to wrap up in October. The district possibly could advertise for project contractor bids next winter and start construction at the high school by spring 2021.
“We are going to continue to evaluate the remaining projects (renovation of the existing high school and renovation of the middle school) to determine the project scope and a proposed budget. This evaluation will be based on continued analysis of the program, enrollment and the economy,” Longwell said on Thursday.
Enrollment
In other news, Leidy updated the school board on Tuesday about district schools reopening earlier that day for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s been a long journey since March 13,” Leidy noted in reference to Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic orders that closed public schools statewide. “I’m beyond excited to tell you that half of our students returned to school [Tuesday and Wednesday], the other half of our student body will return to receive the instruction they deserve,” he reported.
In response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the high school, middle school and elementary levels started weekly class schedule rotations this year that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) in each building. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
Leidy also announced on Tuesday that the district’s annual outstanding staff awards for this year would go to “our entire staff who have gone up and beyond what they had to do with our kids. It is too difficult this year for us to single out just a few for this honor.”
