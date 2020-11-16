Mechanicsburg Middle School to go remote

Mechanicsburg Middle School is the latest Cumberland County school to move to fully remote instruction as a result of COVID-19 positive tests among its students and staff.
In a letter Monday, district Superintendent Mark Leidy said three staff members and two middle school students tested positive for COVID-19. Including these cases, the district is now monitoring seven positive cases in the middle school.
The school will be closed from Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 30. Part of the closure includes the originally scheduled Thanksgiving break.
Leidy said in the letter that the decision was made in conjunction with the district's local physician panel and the state departments of health and education due to the number of positive cases in the school, and that several of those cases have an unknown origin. He also said the positive cases are coupled with rising numbers of students and staff who have been quarantined due to risk factors and symptoms.
"This leads to the concern that we will learn of additional positive cases in this school in the coming days," Leidy wrote.
Community spread of COVID-19 in the community has been classified as substantial with increasing incidence and positivity rates.
Support Local Journalism
As part of the move, extracurricular activities have been canceled until further notice.
The closure comes a day after Carlisle Area School District closed all buildings and South Middleton School District closed Boiling Springs High School due to COVID-19.
Most public school districts in the county have reported positive cases since Friday.
Big Spring School District posted letters concerning two positive cases at the high school and one positive at the middle school on its website.
Carlisle Area School District reported one case at LeTort Elementary and three cases at Hamilton Elementary.
Cumberland Valley School District posted notices about two positive cases at the high school on its website. The notice included a warning that protocols in place allow the school to remain open, but a continued increase in student or staff cases may force a closure.
West Shore School District reported two cases at Hillside Elementary, according to its website, and one case each at Cedar Cliff High School, New Cumberland Middle School, Fairview Elementary and Lower Allen Elementary School.
West Shore School District reported two cases at Hillside Elementary, according to its website, and one case each at Cedar Cliff High School, New Cumberland Middle School, Fairview Elementary and Lower Allen Elementary School.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.