Mechanicsburg Middle School to go remote; COVID cases reported in multiple districts

Mechanicsburg Middle School is the latest Cumberland County school to move to fully remote instruction as a result of COVID-19 positive tests among its students and staff.

In a letter Monday, district Superintendent Mark Leidy said three staff members and two middle school students tested positive for COVID-19. Including these cases, the district is now monitoring seven positive cases in the middle school.

The school will be closed from Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 30. Part of the closure includes the originally scheduled Thanksgiving break.

Leidy said in the letter that the decision was made in conjunction with the district’s local physician panel and the state departments of health and education due to the number of positive cases in the school, and that several of those cases have an unknown origin. He also said the positive cases are coupled with rising numbers of students and staff who have been quarantined due to risk factors and symptoms.

“This leads to the concern that we will learn of additional positive cases in this school in the coming days,” Leidy wrote.

Community spread of COVID-19 in the community has been classified as substantial with increasing incidence and positivity rates.

