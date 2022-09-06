Mechanicsburg man receives sentence after fleeing from police at more than 110 miles per hour

A Mechanicsburg man will serve 6 to 23 months in prison plus one year of probation after fleeing from police at speeds over 110 miles per hour in April 2020.

Joshua Lenk, 38, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Thursday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said. A jury convicted Lenk in May of felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and 12 summary offenses after a two-day trial.

The DA's office said that around 10:37 p.m. on April 29, 2020, Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop at the Route 30 west offramp at Route 23 in Manheim Township for a silver Toyota Tundra with vehicle code violations. When the officer returned to his vehicle, Lenk fled in his vehicle, driving through a red light and crossing the grass median to continue west on Route 30.

He was traveling over 110 miles per hour and the speed limit in that area is 55 miles per hour, the DA's office said. Lenk drove through several other red lights without coming to a stop, did not utilize his turn signal and turned around in a front yard of a house on the 3000 block of Pheasant Drive in East Hempfield Township before continuing into York County.

The DA's office said Lenk had two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the chase.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo who asked for a 6- to 23-month sentence. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Hertzog filed charges and testified alongside Trooper Peter Minko.