Mechanicsburg lists Halloween Parade results

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the results of the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade, which took place on Oct. 12.
Here is a look at the results in each division:
Division A: Individuals
- First place: Koen Thomas - Air Force pilot
- Second place: TF2 - Team Fortress 2 video game
- Third place: Brian Keister - one man COVID band
Division B: Small Groups (less than 10)
- First place: Matthew Brewster with Jurassic Park
- Second place: Alicia Stidfole with Addams Family
- Third place: Adriane Peters with Jungle Fever
Division C: Large Groups (more than 10)
- First place: The Enchanted Teapot
- Second place: Kyle Shumaker with Ghostbusters Van
- Third place: Cub Pack 190
Division D: Dance Groups
- First place: Wevodau Dance Center
- Second place: DeJul School of Dance
- Third place: Wanda's Cadettes Baton Studio
Division E: Civic/personal floats
- First place: Cameron Weaver with Jurassic Park
- Second place: Trindle Spring Lutheran Church's Jungle Cruise boat
- Third place: Silver Spring Ambulance's Hee-Haw/field/farm
Division F: Business floats
- First place: Cumberland Valley Pediatric Dentistry's tooth fairy
- Second place: Field of Screams
- Third place: AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union