Mechanicsburg lists Halloween Parade results

Mechanicsburg Parade 18

A large group of Ghostbusters and the team van won second place in the Large Groups division at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade on Oct. 12.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade was Held Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday released the results of the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade, which took place on Oct. 12.

Here is a look at the results in each division:

Division A: Individuals

  • First place: Koen Thomas - Air Force pilot
  • Second place: TF2 - Team Fortress 2 video game
  • Third place: Brian Keister - one man COVID band

Division B: Small Groups (less than 10)

  • First place: Matthew Brewster with Jurassic Park
  • Second place: Alicia Stidfole with Addams Family
  • Third place: Adriane Peters with Jungle Fever

Division C: Large Groups (more than 10)

  • First place: The Enchanted Teapot
  • Second place: Kyle Shumaker with Ghostbusters Van
  • Third place: Cub Pack 190

Division D: Dance Groups 

  • First place: Wevodau Dance Center
  • Second place: DeJul School of Dance
  • Third place: Wanda's Cadettes Baton Studio

Division E: Civic/personal floats

  • First place: Cameron Weaver with Jurassic Park
  • Second place: Trindle Spring Lutheran Church's Jungle Cruise boat
  • Third place: Silver Spring Ambulance's Hee-Haw/field/farm

Division F: Business floats

  • First place: Cumberland Valley Pediatric Dentistry's tooth fairy
  • Second place: Field of Screams
  • Third place: AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union
