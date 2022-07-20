Mechanicsburg initiates appointment of interim borough manager amid search for replacement

If all goes according to plan, Mechanicsburg could have an interim borough manager by next week, Council President Kyle Miller said Wednesday.

The council authorized Borough Solicitor Mike Cassidy of the Law Offices of Johnson Duffie and Labor Attorney Mike Miller of Eckert Seamans to confer and write an agreement that would appoint current Treasurer Danielle James as the borough's interim manager. The agreement, which would go into effect upon receiving signatures from both James and the council, was approved with a 6-0 vote; Council Vice President John Anthony was absent.

Kyle Miller said the council should receive a draft of the agreement by the end of this week and hopes to have it signed sometime next week.

James, who has served as the borough's treasurer since December, would carry the responsibilities of both positions until a new borough manager is hired.

The position became vacant with the June 29 resignation of former Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski, who held the position for nearly six years.

Miller told The Sentinel Friday that Ciecierski hadn't provided a reason for his resignation, which was accepted during the council's July 5 meeting, and only said that the council "decided to separate with Roger."

Ciecierski previously served in other municipal roles, including as a member of the planning commission, a council member and a codes and zoning officer, Miller said.

During its July 5 meeting, the council approved hiring TeamLMI, a Camp-Hill-based business consultant, to assist in hiring a new borough manager.

"TeamLMI is telling us it could take approximately 90 days," Miller said of the hiring process. "But council, we want to hire the right person, we don’t want to hire somebody ... to meet a certain deadline, so we want to hire the right person even if it takes longer than that.

"We’re just looking forward to moving the borough forward and hiring a new borough manager," he said.