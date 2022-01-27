Mechanicsburg fire crews battle frigid temperatures during Thursday morning fire

Frigid temperatures posed a problem of its own for Mechanicsburg fire crews who responded to the scene of an apartment building fire early Thursday morning.

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff said crews were called to the 100 block of East Main Street for a fire that he believes was electrical in nature. Police were already on the scene at about 6:30 a.m. helping to evacuate the building when fire crews arrived.

Neff said it took about an hour to get the fire under control, but they stayed on the scene for another two hours. During that time, fire crews had to battle the freezing temperatures, which affected everything from radio batteries to hose lines.

Neff said at one point a fire hydrant they were using froze and they couldn't close it again. Crews left the hose line in while Suez Water responded to help shut off the hydrant.

Fire fighters also needed help from PennDOT after the water used to put out the fire froze the main thoroughfare in Mechanicsburg Borough. Neff said PennDOT was luckily quick to respond and had the whole road salted that morning.

Neff said the American Red Cross is assisting one displace resident and dog.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.