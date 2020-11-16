 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg churches reorganize annual Youth Sleepout for the Homeless event

Sleepout for the Homeless 2018

Steph Nicholson, 14, enjoys hot chicken noodle soup inside First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg during the annual Sleepout for the Homeless event in 2018. The 2020 event will feature the soup kitchen-style meal, though students will not be sleeping outdoors due to COVID-19.

 Sentinel file

Students will not be sleeping outdoors for the annual Youth Sleepout for the Homeless event in Mechanicsburg, but a recrafted event will still raise awareness and collect funds in Mechanicsburg.

First United Methodist Church in partnership with Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church said it will hold its 29th annual event, though with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youth will not be sleeping in cardboard boxes in the church parking lot this year, but participants will meet outdoors at the Brethren in Christ Church at 1050 S. York St., Mechanicsburg, on Saturday for a campfire, soup kitchen-style meal and other socially-distant acitivities, according to organizers. There, participants will learn about the effects of homelessness and are encouraged to educate others through social media.

Members of the community can drive or stop by the event to make a donation or support the efforts through the churches' GoFundMe campaign. Cash and check donations (made payable to First United Methodist Church with "Sleepout" in the memo line) can also be mailed or delivered to the church at 135 W. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg.

Organizers say the Sleepout is on its way to meeting the $5,000 goal, and all donations will benefit New Hope Ministries, Family Promise and Bethesda Mobile Mission.

For more information, visit http://fumchurch.com or www.mcbic.org.

