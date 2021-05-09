Mechanicsburg church to turn donated building to community center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Turning Point acquired ownership of Arch Street property through a donation by the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association. The settlement was finalized in March, according to Doug Marsico, association commissioner.

“We weren’t using it for anything, so we decided to sell it, although we realized it didn’t have much of a live-in appeal with no restrooms,” Marscio said. “Then George (Spangler) approached us last year about purchasing it. We discussed it as a board and thought it would be nice for a community center. The church had a vision of it as a sort of community club,.”

The baseball association acquired ownership of the Arch Street building when the Mechanicsburg Little League and Upper Allen Baseball Association merged to become the UAMBA in 2018.

Prior to that, the building was donated to the Little League in 1979 by the Northside Playground Association. Before that, the Northside association purchased the building from the Pentecostal Assembly of God in 1956.

Notably, the Pentecostal Assembly, in turn, purchased the Arch Street property in 1946 from the A.M.E. Zion Church, one of the first African American churches established in Mechanicsburg, according to Mechanicsburg Museum curator Beverly Bone. The Zion Church was founded on the site in 1881.