Mechanicsburg church to turn donated building into a community center

A working plan to rehabilitate an historic Mechanicsburg meeting place into a “community hub center” has been set in motion by the Turning Point Church of Mechanicsburg with a little help from the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association.
The century-old building is located at 211 N. Arch St., in Mechanicsburg and directly adjoins the borough’s Finkenbinder Field. As is, the structure is fronted by a 1,000-square-foot main meeting room with a ball field concession stand built onto the rear, according Turning Point Pastor George Spangler.
“We wanted to be a positive presence in Finkenbinder Field and invest with resources in the park,” Spangler said. “We want to provide needs in the community where they are needed.”
The church envisions hosting a variety of “outreach events” at the site, such as outdoor community picnics and cookouts, “community support-type meetings” inside, as well as some church activities.
“We’ve always been committed to doing things to and for our community,” Spangler said. "(The church) thought (the Arch Street building) was a perfect location and matched our commitments to the community.”
The church isn’t moving altogether, however. Regular services and fellowship activities will continue at the congregation’s main base in the Mechanicsburg Community Center on East Green Street.
Turning Point acquired ownership of the Arch Street property through a donation by the Upper Allen Mechanicsburg Baseball Association. The settlement was finalized in March, according to Doug Marsico, association commissioner.
“We weren’t using it for anything, so we decided to sell it, although we realized it didn’t have much of a live-in appeal with no restrooms,” Marsico said. “Then George (Spangler) approached us last year about purchasing it. We discussed it as a board and thought it would be nice to donate to the community when we heard the church's vision for it.”
The baseball association acquired ownership of the Arch Street building when Mechanicsburg Little League and Upper Allen Baseball Association merged to become the UAMBA in 2018.
Prior to that, the building was donated to the Little League in 1979 by the Northside Playground Association. Before that, the Northside association purchased the building from the Pentecostal Assembly of God in 1956.
Notably, the Pentecostal Assembly, in turn, purchased the Arch Street property in 1946 from the A.M.E. Zion Church, one of the first African American churches established in Mechanicsburg, according to Mechanicsburg Museum curator Beverly Bone. The Zion Church was founded on the site in 1881.
For now, 15 to 20 Turning Point volunteers are pitching in to do various construction or painting jobs at the Arch Street building. New flooring has been installed in the rear concession stand that now opens during baseball games.