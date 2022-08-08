Mechanicsburg church to offer free school supplies at annual yard sale event

First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg will offer free school supplies during its annual Yard, Bake and Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event runs rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon in the multipurpose room and the church parking lot off 135 W. Simpson St., in Mechanicsburg.

The annual event is hosted by the United Women of Faith and will feature a variety of goods, including crafts, toys and household items, while the outdoor yard sale will have bargains on other items.

Children in attendance at the sale can choose from a free handmade pencil pouch of school supplies, courtesy of the faith group. Pencil pouches will be available while supplies last, and children can stop by the Children's Ministry Table to pick up the free supplies.

The church library will also host a book sale on-site, with most books available for 25 cents to $1, and the women's faith group will again be selling its homemade baked goods. Proceeds from the sale will benefit First Church Youth Mission Trips, along with several local missions, including New Hope Ministries, the Neighborhood Center of the United Methodist Church and Mission Central.

For more information, call the church at 717-766-4611 or visit fumchurch.com.