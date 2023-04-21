The Mechanicsburg community is invited to count sheep, but it’s not for sleep.

Instead, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is running its first Sheep Trail “hide and seek” fundraiser through May 20, benefiting the Heifer International Foundation, whose mission is ending hunger and poverty.

The program is the newest facet of St. Luke’s outreach ministry. Last week, church volunteers hid costumed “sheep” within 10 Mechanicsburg area businesses. Residents are welcome to seek sheep at participating venues and mark their names on the Sheep Trail entry cards.

Participating businesses on the trail are Baker Chiropractic Sport and Spine Clinic, 156 Cumberland Parkway, Suite 200; A&B Automotive, 415 S. Market St.; Nailtique, 15 W. Main St.; Mumma’s Jewelry Store, 34 W. Main St.; Joy’s Ceramic Shop, 119 E. Main St.; Blondie’s on Main, 106 W. Main St.; Taylored For You Bridal Boutique, 516 E. Main St.; JoJo’s Pizza and Pasta, 107 W. Main St.; Clay’s Service Center, Inc., 138 W. Main St.; and Ritter’s True Value Hardware, 25 W. Main St.

Trail cards are available at the businesses and on the church’s website, stlukesmech.org. Completed entry cards submitted to the church earn a donation by St. Luke’s to Heifer International.

The church also will award a $100 check to a randomly selected entry that is correctly completed. Prize money is being donated by the church.

Carol Henry, St. Luke’s Children and Youth Ministry team leader, said she was inspired to initiate the Sheep Trail event after spotting a similar event on the internet that was sponsored by a church in Greenville, North Carolina.

“People see value in this cause because it benefits a sustainable system that improves the quality of life for so many others,” she said.

The Heifer International Foundation was founded in 1942 and its community, worldwide projects involve an investment of agriculture or livestock with mentors who help participants build a business, according to its website, www.heifer.org.

Through it outreach ministry, St. Luke’s seeks to promote “a continued awareness of those in need around us on both a local level and global level." The ministry’s goal is providing goods, services and funds to individuals, families and organizations in need inside and outside of the parish.

Other St. Luke’s outreach services include a monthly lunch donated by church parishioners, a volunteer tutoring program for children in grades 2-5, the Angel Tree program for children of prison inmates, and financial support of such local organizations as Mechanicsburg Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, Bethesda Mission, New Hope Ministries and St. Barnabas Ministries.

The church also collects food bank donations each Sunday for New Hope Ministries and participates in local coat and blanket drives.