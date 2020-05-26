Mechanicsburg boy raises more than $4,000 for hunger relief

Rain and hills couldn’t stop Mechanicsburg first-grader Holden Shirley from his bike rides at the end of April and beginning of May.
The rides were, after all, for a good cause.
Holden saw his bus driver from kindergarten, “Miss Donna,” giving food to children in need and he thought it was a good idea. Then, his parents told him about No Kid Hungry’s “Run Against Hunger” campaign in which participants would run in exchange for donations to the organization.
“When I heard that some kids wouldn’t have food to eat because school is closed, it made me really sad for them, and I told my mom and dad I wanted to help,” Holden said. “They showed me Run Against Hunger but I really wanted to ride my bike instead.”
And ride he did. Holden logged more than 50 miles with his father, Scott, but only the first week of riding counted for the fundraiser. Even then, he rode 25.16 miles, conquering a big hill in the process.
“It rained a lot this week, and I really don’t like to be wet,” Holden said “But I didn’t want to let down my friends that needed food, and I wanted to make my supporters proud.”
The campaign remained open through May 11, Holden’s seventh birthday. According to his page at Pledge It, Holden raised a total of $4,229 for No Kid Hungry.
The total far surpassed Holden’s initial goal of $1,000.
“I felt really bad for them. I wanted them to just have food and make them less starved,” he said.
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. On April 7, No Kid Hungry launched “Run Against Hunger,” a national run-a-thon fundraiser to encourage the running community to help raise money to actively combat food insecurity caused by COVID-19.
“It’s very humbling for parents, especially in quarantine when they’re around you all the time and you’re aware that they’re going to be modeling behavior,” Scott said. “He sees what we do and it just makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”
