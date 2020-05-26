Mechanicsburg boy raises more than $4,000 for hunger relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rain and hills couldn’t stop Mechanicsburg first-grader Holden Shirley from his bike rides at the end of April and beginning of May.

The rides were, after all, for a good cause.

Holden saw his bus driver from kindergarten, “Miss Donna,” giving food to children in need and he thought it was a good idea. Then, his parents told him about No Kid Hungry’s “Run Against Hunger” campaign in which participants would run in exchange for donations to the organization.

“When I heard that some kids wouldn’t have food to eat because school is closed, it made me really sad for them, and I told my mom and dad I wanted to help,” Holden said. “They showed me Run Against Hunger but I really wanted to ride my bike instead.”

And ride he did. Holden logged more than 50 miles with his father, Scott, but only the first week of riding counted for the fundraiser. Even then, he rode 25.16 miles, conquering a big hill in the process.

“It rained a lot this week, and I really don’t like to be wet,” Holden said “But I didn’t want to let down my friends that needed food, and I wanted to make my supporters proud.”