Mechanicsburg Borough to open outdoor dining space for takeout customers

“Some of our restaurants have been closed for 10 to 12 weeks, and we want to give them a jump start within the current guidelines for safety and sanitation,” Ciercierski explained.

Cumberland County currently is designated as yellow, which means outdoor dining is allowed for restaurants while indoor dining remains prohibited. Indoor dining will be permitted in the green phase, though still with some requirements to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.

Ciercierski said the idea for the outdoor dining area developed from talks with a local restaurant owner.

“I added a few guidelines and ran it by the borough council president (Gary Weber) and vice president (Kyle Miller) after I coordinated all the details with the police department, our solicitor and the Chamber of Commerce,” he continued. “Since borough council gave their approval to this, Associated Products of Mechanicsburg has donated the barricades to block off the street.”

Palm notes that problems could arise around the dining area because “with anything that’s unmanned, there could be issues” ranging from vandalism to severe weather. However, Ciercierski noted that “we would think the owners that have been shut down under this pandemic would be diligent and work together to make this a success for everyone.”