Mechanicsburg Borough to open outdoor dining space for takeout customers

Tired of taking that takeout food home? Mechanicsburg is offering a way to dine outdoors while still allowing customers to keep their social distance.
Starting Friday, downtown Mechanicsburg restaurants’ takeout customers are invited to dine al fresco near the historic 1887 train station on Strawberry Avenue in a collaborative effort between local businesses and the Borough of Mechanicsburg. In tandem, the borough will close Railroad Avenue from Main Street to Strawberry Avenue each day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. while the hosting area remains in operation.
“People just want a different atmosphere," said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of us having been looking at the same four walls for months. This will give them an option of where to go and they can pay attention to the businesses they pass in the meantime. It’s right next to a public parking area."
Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said this week that so far, the dining area is tentatively scheduled to remain open between 30 to 60 days depending on the phases in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan for Pennsylvania in the wake of COVID-19.
Ciercierski said the borough is providing the location, but it is up to the participating restaurants to set up tables and chairs and maintain trash receptacles in the area.
“Some of our restaurants have been closed for 10 to 12 weeks, and we want to give them a jump start within the current guidelines for safety and sanitation,” Ciercierski explained.
Cumberland County currently is designated as yellow, which means outdoor dining is allowed for restaurants while indoor dining remains prohibited. Indoor dining will be permitted in the green phase, though still with some requirements to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.
Ciercierski said the idea for the outdoor dining area developed from talks with a local restaurant owner.
“I added a few guidelines and ran it by the borough council president (Gary Weber) and vice president (Kyle Miller) after I coordinated all the details with the police department, our solicitor and the Chamber of Commerce,” he continued. “Since borough council gave their approval to this, Associated Products of Mechanicsburg has donated the barricades to block off the street.”
Palm notes that problems could arise around the dining area because “with anything that’s unmanned, there could be issues” ranging from vandalism to severe weather. However, Ciercierski noted that “we would think the owners that have been shut down under this pandemic would be diligent and work together to make this a success for everyone.”
Palm said the chamber is working to help the borough’s small businesses move forward after COVID-19. “The chamber is trying to put out a message as much as possible of what’s available and what’s moving into it,” he said.
Likewise, Ciecierski said, “We are hoping this would help not only the restaurants, but all the downtown businesses. Being in downtown, we are hoping this will bring the community out to support and reconnect with the entire business community.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.