Mark Grosz has long been fascinated with the stars, but when newly installed lights at a nearby building made those stars less visible, another passion project lit a fire under his feet.

In researching the effect artificial light can have on people's sleeping cycles and health, as well as on insects, vegetation and bird migration, Grosz has become a local advocate of raising awareness of light pollution. As a member of Mechanicsburg Borough Council's Environmental Advisory Council, he's taken on the task of talking to borough officials about lighting issues.

And since PPL began its borough-approved task of switching the old high pressure sodium lights with new LED lights, Grosz has kept a close watch on the progress and the work.

That close watch meant wandering the streets of the borough at night this past winter, using a light meter app and later a professional light meter to gauge how bright the lights were at nearly every light pole, compiling his data in a spreadsheet.

Along the way, he's voiced concerns about the level of brightness of the new lights and that some are directing light into nearby houses, sometimes as high as the second and third level of a home.

"The problem here is that [the streetlights] are so high," he said. "To reinstall lighting that was in place 50 years ago — 50 years ago we didn't know what the effects were on the environment. Now we do. So why are we still doing that? ... In this neighborhood, lights should not be 3000K [PPL's light brightness standard]."

Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Layne Thompson has worked with Grosz and PPL to come up with a solution, and soon, the borough will launch an automated complaint form that will help identify streetlight issues.

“The question was, how do we process individual complaints and get this fixed? We have that now, and we’ll launch that next week," Thompson said.

Residents will be able to go to Mechanicsburg's website, mechanicsburgborough.org, or call the borough office at 717-691-3310 and provide the information the borough and PPL will need to dispatch crews to fix the issues. Thompson said residents will need to provide their address as well as the number on the streetlight pole.

“For the lights, it’s about where you are standing where you’re looking at it," Thompson said. “When they come out to fix it, they have to fix it from that perspective. Guards or shields change how light hits different surfaces. They have to know what residence or business has the issue.”

District lights

The new complaint form will only address the hundreds of street lights PPL has already installed, with another 170 up for a transition to LED. Complaints about lights located at businesses or at the school district are another matter.

In January, Mechanicsburg Area School District installed new accent lights at its high school building and switched the nearby track lights to LED. With both of those sets of lights on, local resident Jinger Rider said the light streams into her house and she doesn't have the money to afford landscaping to block it out.

“It affects my whole neighborhood," she said. "They have pools and decks. You have to wear sunglasses at night to be outside.”

Mechanicsburg Superintendent Mark Leidy said the school district has followed the standard that light should not spill over onto adjoining properties. After investigating the area following complaints to the borough, Grosz confirmed that technically the light does not hit the grounds of the nearby properties.

Leidy said he believes the district is in compliance with the standards because of this, although there is a distinction between the standard of light hitting properties and residents seeing the lights from a distance.

Leidy said the district made sure to keep the high school lights pointed downward along the perimeter of the building, and the track lights focus on an area, limiting light spill upward and into a larger area.

In both cases, he cited the lights' usefulness in safety and security of the building and those using it and the track, where lights remain on until 10:30 p.m.

"These lights are left on so the community can use the track to exercise in a safe and illuminated location, especially in the winter months," Leidy said.

Grosz, however, said he believes that LED lights can sometimes cause more safety concerns.

"When you're turning in [Filbert Street], you get blinded by the silly light and it shuts down your irises, and you can't see a pedestrian crossing the road until you turn enough that your lights illuminate them, and that's when you're going to hit them," he said.

In a walk around Mechanicsburg, Grosz pointed to pedestrian crossings that weren't adequately lit and nodded toward the series of lights on East Locust Street. The three lights lit up parts of the road, but other areas were in complete darkness, something he says could potentially blind drivers in the light to anything that may be in the darkness, including pedestrians and animals.

These types of business-related lighting and broader light pollution concerns, however, aren't as easily fixed by the borough, according to Thompson. The borough manager said Mechanicsburg's light ordinance is a little outdated, but change locally or statewide is something he felt is better handled through legislation, where officials are better able to navigate the issues.

