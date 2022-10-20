Mechanicsburg Borough takes aim at improving walking, biking mobility

Editor's Note: This article was updated Oct. 20 to reflect the proper grant amount.

Improvements to Mechanicsburg’s pedestrian, biking and transit networks are on the horizon.

The borough received $25,000 in grant funding from the WalkWorks program, an initiative run by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center with a mission of increasing access and opportunities for physical activities and using public transit, the Health Department said.

The money will be used to develop transportation opportunities and create policies to increase physical activity, the Wolf administration said.

“The Borough of Mechanicsburg is honored to be one of the recipients of this grant,” Mechanicsburg Borough Council President Kyle Miller said.

“This grant will help us improve walkability in the borough and ensure that walkers are able to do so safely. We will also be able to take a look at how to promote bike safety on borough and state roads as well as develop safer connections between public spaces such as parks, schools and downtown businesses. This is vital as we continue our work to make Mechanicsburg a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Throughout the next year, leaders in the community will work with professional transportation and community planners to collect data, analyze conditions as well as aspirations and include public input to make improvements to the borough’s transportation network, a news release said.

“Our goal is safe, accessible, and inviting active transportation options for all, not just the fit and fearless,” said Samantha Pearson, Healthy Communities program manager at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and coordinator of the WalkWorks Program. “WalkWorks helps communities understand and apply best practices and principles to transportation planning. With vehicle crashes causing ever-increasing injuries and deaths among people walking and riding, it is urgent work across the country and in Pennsylvania.”

A PennDOT report said Pennsylvania saw 186 pedestrian fatalities last year, an increase from 146 last year.

“Pennsylvanians deserve safe transportation access no matter how they travel,” PennDOT acting Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Andy Batson said. “This initiative recognizes and invests in the unbreakable link between community connectivity and our citizens’ health and mobility.”

Mechanicsburg was one of eight communities in Pennsylvania to receive grants through the WalkWorks program, which totaled $168,000, the Wolf administration said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources partnered with the program to provide funding for two of the grant recipients. Additional funding came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant as well as the state Physical Activity and Nutrition Grant programs, the release said.

Recipients were chosen by a review team that included representatives from the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and its Local Technical Assistance Program, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Wolf administration said.