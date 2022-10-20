Mechanicsburg Borough takes aim at improving walking, biking mobility

Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, left, and Mechanicsburg Borough Council President Kyle Miller announce a grant from the WalkWorks program run by the Department of Health. WalkWorks helps develop transportation opportunities and policies to increase physical activities.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Emily Zebel, network relations and content designer for Pennsylvania Downtown Center, discusses a grant from the WalkWorks program run by the Department of Health.
“This grant will help us improve walkability in the borough and ensure that walkers are able to do so safely. We will also be able to take a look at how to promote bike safety on borough and state roads as well as develop safer connections between public spaces such as parks, schools and downtown businesses. This is vital as we continue our work to make Mechanicsburg a great place to live, work, and visit.”
Throughout the next year, leaders in the community will work with professional transportation and community planners to collect data, analyze conditions as well as aspirations and include public input to make improvements to the borough’s transportation network, a news release said.
“Our goal is safe, accessible, and inviting active transportation options for all, not just the fit and fearless,” said Samantha Pearson, Healthy Communities program manager at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center and coordinator of the WalkWorks Program. “WalkWorks helps communities understand and apply best practices and principles to transportation planning. With vehicle crashes causing ever-increasing injuries and deaths among people walking and riding, it is urgent work across the country and in Pennsylvania.”
A PennDOT report said Pennsylvania saw 186 pedestrian fatalities last year, an increase from 146 last year.
“Pennsylvanians deserve safe transportation access no matter how they travel,” PennDOT acting Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Andy Batson said. “This initiative recognizes and invests in the unbreakable link between community connectivity and our citizens’ health and mobility.”
Mechanicsburg was one of eight communities in Pennsylvania to receive grants through the WalkWorks program, which totaled $168,000, the Wolf administration said.
Recipients were chosen by a review team that included representatives from the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and its Local Technical Assistance Program, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Community and Economic Development, the Wolf administration said.
Photos: Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade 2022
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
Grant recipients
The Wolf administration said eight communities received grants this year that total $168,000:
Oxford Borough in Chester County ($25,000)
Linesville Borough in Crawford County ($3,000)
Mechanicsburg Borough in Cumberland County ($25,000)
Susquehanna Township in Dauphin County ($20,000)
Huntingdon County in Huntingdon County ($25,000)
Bethlehem Township in Northampton County ($25,000)
City of Monongahela in Washington County ($25,000)
Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, left, and Mechanicsburg Borough Council President Kyle Miller announce a grant from the WalkWorks program run by the Department of Health. WalkWorks helps develop transportation opportunities and policies to increase physical activities.