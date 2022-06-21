Mechanicsburg Borough eyes financing for needed road improvements

Mechanicsburg officials are moving forward with a financing plan for improving the borough’s aging roads and infrastructure.

On June 7, the Mechanicsburg Borough Council approved a debt ordinance allowing the borough to borrow $1.4 million for road improvements throughout the municipality, borough council vice president John Anthony said.

The 10-year loan from Webster Bank will have a fixed interest rate of 2.83%, council president Kyle Miller said.

“We are borrowing now while money is less expensive, and paving as soon as it is possible and most efficient to do so,” said Anthony, who also serves as chair of the borough’s finance committee.

The borrowing is the first part of a multiyear plan to improve borough roads. The borough plans to make “accelerated payments” on this month's borrowing to possibly obtain additional financing by 2024 to do further road work.

“The borough is significantly behind in road paving and maintenance, and this plan is intended to get Mechanicsburg back on track to address neglected infrastructure, which is a top concern of our residents. ... Our goal is to have a set amount of money always available to spend on our roads,” Miller said.

Borough engineer Greg Rogalski of Pennoni Associates Inc. is developing a rehabilitation plan that prioritizes the borough’s “worst roads,” determines repair feasibility and estimated costs, evaluates the borough’s sewer line conditions “and a myriad of other considerations,” Anthony said.

“The borough’s infrastructure is a top priority for this council,” Anthony said.

Rogalski recently used a GIS mapping program, RoadBotics, to determine which borough streets are in most need of repair. Miller said Mechanicsburg’s so-called “worst roads” were determined as being located “all over the borough” rather than one area.

For the project’s first phase, road work is slated to involve mostly patching rather than “curb-to-curb paving,” he said. The project’s second phase is expected to involve paving work on a broader scale.

Also on June 7, the council authorized the municipality to submit a grant application to the Dauphin County Infrastructure Bank for repairs to the borough’s infrastructure system.

The borough’s top priority for infrastructure repairs is in the area of Broad, Keller and George streets, all of which have been determined as in greatest of need road work and stormwater sewer rehabilitation, Miller said.

Finally, the borough council unanimously approved a contract with PPL Electric Utilities to replace all 775 street lights in the borough with LED lighting fixtures at no cost to residents or taxpayers.

