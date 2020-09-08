 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg Borough cancels Halloween Parade due to COVID-19 concerns
Mechanicsburg Borough cancels Halloween Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade 2019

The Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band performs during the annual Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade in 2019.

 Sentinel file

The Borough of Mechanicsburg and the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce's board of directors on Tuesday announced that the annual Halloween Parade that was scheduled for Oct. 13 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"These decisions continue to be difficult to make as we work to protect our residents," Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski said. "Mechanicsburg is a great place to live, and we are committed to providing events that bring our community together. However, at this time, we cannot hold these events and also protect the health and safety of our children and residents."

The borough said they looked at all possible options to hold the parade that could potentially spread out attendees, but organizers said there wasn't an alternative that was possible.

"These decisions are disappointing and are hard for those who are committed to offering Mechanicsburg’s traditional activities, however due to the current guidelines established in response to the ongoing pandemic this decision was out of our control," said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. "We have put forth tremendous efforts to continue to hold events for the community. We are looking to continue our planning so that in the near future, when it is safe, we can hold events that bring the community together."

Mechanicsburg joins a growing list of municipalities that have canceled their Halloween parades, including Carlisle and Newville.

